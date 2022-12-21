Lil Nas X twerks to new song and says you need a “feminine king” in your life

Lil Nas X has treated fans to a snippet of a new song. The “Industry Baby” star, who recently completed his first major tour, posted a video clip to Twitter.
Shot in the back of what appears to be a very fancy-looking mini-bus or tour bus, the rapper dances and twerks along to the unnamed track.
you need u a feminine king in yo life pic.twitter.com/6AdHRfnxip
— i am reading all that (@LilNasX) December 20, 2022
“You need u a feminine king in yo life,” he captioned the video. The line also appears in the song, followed by, “I need a big baller with bank and good pipe” and “put them sweats on/make it jump jump jump.”
The clip ends with an NSFW photoshopped photo of Gloria from the animated film Madagascar.
This is not the only unreleased track Lil Nas X has teased fans with. He’s also been working on a track called “Down Souf Hoes” featuring Saucy Santana. He performed it on his recent Long Live Montero Tour.
Following the end of his tour, Lil Nas X enjoyed a recent vacation in Japan. A video he posted to TikTok, in which he made light of not enjoying the same level of fame there, recently went viral and racked up over 7.7 million views.
