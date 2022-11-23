Lindsey Graham does push-ups in bizarre bid to get Herschel Walker elected

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has continued with his unwavering support for Georgia GOP senatorial candidate, Herschel Walker.

Senator Graham has probably been Walker’s biggest cheerleader in the Republican party. His latest stunt is a bizarre video in which he attempts to demonstrate his physical fitness in front of Walker.

The challenge came about after Sean Hannity spoke to Walker and Graham on a Fox News segment. He said that Walker impressed him previously with his ability to do push-ups. Hannity suggested Walker check out whether Graham was up to the challenge of doing some himself.

This led to a campaign video in which Graham challenges viewers to donate $34 if he and Walker can each do 34 push-ups. It’s unclear why they plumped for the number 34.

In the video, Graham happily gets down and does 35 push-ups, followed by Walker.

Walker says his “erection” is “about the people”

Graham appeared alongside Walker, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz in an interview yesterday. It went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Herschel Walker is talking about his run-off election against Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock. Walker says, “This election is not about Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people.”

Yes, he appears to misspeak and use the word ‘erection’.

Cruz and Graham nod sagely at Walker’s comments.

Besides supporting Walker’s ‘erection”, Lindsey Graham, of course, had other business in Georgia yesterday.

He finally sat down and testified before a Fulton County special grand jury probing 2020 election interference. Graham had tried for several months to block a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis (D). However, Graham’s constitutional arguments against appearing failed.

Graham’s office confirmed his appearance with a brief statement to The Hill.

“Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions. The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism and courtesy. Out of respect for the grand jury process he will not comment on the substance of the questions.”