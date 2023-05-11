LISTEN: This hidden-gem by Grace Jones should be on the soundtrack to every Pride party this summer

Singer Grace Jones poses for a portrait circa 1980 in New York City. (Photo by Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

Grace Jones is a name synonymous with innovation, risk-taking, and empowerment. Her music and fashion have always been provocative, pushing the boundaries of what was considered acceptable and challenging societal norms. These elements of her legacy speak to the queer community in many ways, solidifying her as a gay icon for over four decades. In her music, Jones often speaks back to the community with her icon status, specifically in her underrated b-side track “Pride”.

Jones’ 1978 album “Fame” was a breakthrough, showcasing her unique blend of funk, disco, and reggae. The album features Jones’s signature vocals and bold style, with standout tracks like “Do or Die” and “Am I Ever Gonna Fall in Love in New York City?” that cemented her status as a music industry innovator. However, the second track on the album, “Pride”, is often overlooked, but packs a powerful punch when approached through a queer lens.

“Pride” is a sweeping, powerful track that portrays Jones battling with the pain of a lost lover and letting go of her pride to show her true feelings. The defiant trumpets and triumphant orchestral arrangement lend themselves to listeners feeling empowered.

With lyrics like “Pride, it doesn’t matter now whose wrong or right / I hold my head up high for all to see / I’m not fooling anyone but me / What good does it do to hide,” it’s not hard for any queer person to be uplifted by this track and relate to their own experiences grappling with self-acceptance and embracing their true identity.

The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious groove feel like a celebration, making it the perfect anthem for any Pride event. Jones herself is no stranger to Pride events, having headlined NYC Pride Island in 2019, and, this June, is set to headline West Hollywood’s Pride event “Outloud”.

Jones’ androgynous style, bold fashion choices, and unapologetic attitude have inspired generations of queer people all over the world. She has always been open about her bisexuality and has often spoken out in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Her iconic look, featuring sharp angles, exaggerated shoulders, and striking makeup, has influenced generations of drag performers and queer fashion designers. And her willingness to take risks and challenge gender norms has made her an inspiration to many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Her music has long been part of the soundtrack of Pride events around the world, with classic songs like “Slave to the Rhythm” and “Pull Up to the Bumper”. But, it’s time to shine some light on this often-overlooked track. This summer, grab the aux cord or connect your Bluetooth to a speaker and let “Pride” play at your next Pride party and allow you and your fellow gays to relish in the song’s glory.