Madonna’s new music collaboration has Gay Twitter™ declaring a pop emergency

Madonna has once again set off alarm bells around the world.

While in recent months, the Queen of Pop has been under especially intense scrutiny over her appearance, this time the focus is where it should be, her music!

On Monday, Madonna shared a photo clad in her recent uniform of black gothic garb hard at work in a studio alongside a man in jeans and black t-shirt equally entranced in the task at hand.

She captioned the snap: “When in Doubt go to Work ……….. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !!”

Madonna let her hashtag reveal the dude’s identity as none other than Swedish mega-producer and hitmaker Max Martin.

For those unfamiliar, Martin has produced 25 Billboard Hot 100 #1 songs, including iconic hits like “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, “I Want It That Way,” by the Backstreet Boys, “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry, and “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift.

Martin’s also worked on a slew of tracks for P!nk, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Coldplay, won 5 Grammys, and been named ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year 11 times. So yeah, he’s a pretty big deal.

Hard to believe, but despite her storied 40-year career, this is the first time Madonna has ever collaborated with Martin. While it’s unclear if the duo are working on new songs, remixes, or music for her upcoming Celebration Tour, Madonna’s legions of fans received the post as a call to arms.

Consider this a pop music code red:

A Madonna/Max Martin collab 🤔 pic.twitter.com/b6v1j6pfqa — Skip Dennison (@SXiPPY89) March 20, 2023

His work w britney, Taylor ,weekend, Britney, ariana, usher…. mother queen madonna…. I cannot wait to hear what talk two create together on this album!!!! I’m gonna dance my heart out pic.twitter.com/9SkgGtfpCd — Nonniequeen (@nonniequeen5) March 20, 2023

logged in to see the news of madonna working with max martin she’s finally gonna chart on the hot 100 again ??? pic.twitter.com/xF85GGesIs — ???? ? (@UNDERMYSKlNS) March 21, 2023

Ooooooo exciting @madonna!!! Bring on the anthemic dance songs!!! — MLVCpodcast (@mlvcpodcast) March 20, 2023

MADONNA AND MAX MARTIN

She’s coming for blood pic.twitter.com/1Zjy1eUAdn — BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) March 20, 2023

She’s working with Max Martin? Madonna stans have lowkey won — katy’sCat (@masseduction99) March 20, 2023

MADONNA TRABAJANDO CON MAX MARTIN pic.twitter.com/1WhAGhGJ1S — Aitor ? #Scream6 (@nemonyto) March 20, 2023

The thought of a Madonna x Max Martin track already existing on a computer somewhere in the world is making me giddy as f*ck! The impact on POP History pending it's arrival! Mad Max is coming atcha! @Madonna — Rob Jacobs (@robster16) March 21, 2023

Madonna going back to the studio with Max Martin iktr pic.twitter.com/nwndm34lwz — grand theft whoreto (@badgalmartini) March 20, 2023

Madonna x Max Martin incoming! pic.twitter.com/bAmWjEKEz4 — Jev from Biosyn Valley (@jevster1995) March 20, 2023

Madonna’s music legacy is unparalleled and includes over 38 Billboard Hot 100 singles. And while her last studio album, 2019’s Madame X, debuted at the top of album charts, she hasn’t had a Hot 100 top 10 hit since “Give Me All Your Luvin’” in 2012. A global travesty!

As her fans’ reactions prove, many are betting whatever comes out of her time with Martin will change all that and ignite the latest hit era of Madonna’s career.

Meanwhile, after haters bashed Madonna’s looks following her appearance at the Grammy Awards in January, she responded by writing: “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

She added: “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

On Monday, she took it a step further and turned her Grammys speech introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras into a banger with the help musician/remixer XTRDNRY.

As we await the fruits of her labor with Max Martin, check out Madonna’s latest bop below: