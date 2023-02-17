Madonna fans go to war after Rolling Stone says ‘American Life’ is a “genuinely horrible” album

Another day, another attempt to diminish Madonna‘s legacy.

With never-ending debate raging over the Queen of Pop’s appearance, age-appropriateness, or the exorbitant ticket prices for her upcoming 40th anniversary Celebration tour, Rolling Stone decided to add fuel to the Madonna hater-ade by trashing one of the most controversial albums of her storied career, 2003’s American Life.

This week the music publication came out with another one of its clickbait listicles by counting down the “50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists.” Though they tried to soften the blow with a backhanded compliment in the headline, Madge’s ninth studio album came in at #26 on the hit list.

Released in 2003, American Life dared to get political and challenge the U.S. status quo, materialism, fame, war, and even George W. Bush. Tame by today’s standards, the climate of the time in the aftermath of 9/11 and in lead up to the invasion of Iraq found everyone’s patriotism questioned. Not even the Dixie Chicks were safe!

The album’s title track faced much of the initial criticism, with many cringing over Madonna rapping about lattes, pilates and employing “three nannies, an assistant, a driver and a jet.” Biggie Smalls it ain’t, but if you’re trying to emphasize how awful and spoiled Americans can be then a rich white woman spitting out cheesy rhymes may be just what the lyrical doctor ordered. But we digress.

More controversy stemmed from the song’s music video which was initially pulled for its political and violent themes as the Iraq War began just prior to its release. Madonna cut a sanitized version that removed any depictions of war, the military, or Bush, and instead showed her singing amid a backdrop of the different flags of the world.

While American Life debuted at the top of the album charts, the single peaked at #37 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s next three singles (“Hollywood,” “Nothing Fails,” and “Love Profusion”) all failed to crack the Billboard Hot 100.

After its release, the album became the butt of jokes as it was Madonna’s first major commercial “flop” since hijacking the pop world in 1983.

In the years that follow, many critics have written retrospective reviews commending the album’s sound and lyrics for being especially prescient and politically relevant. Madonna performed “American Life” on her 2019 Madame X tour and it felt as if it had been written explicitly for the MAGA era.

Needless to say, Madonna’s rabid fanbase is not standing for Rolling Stone trash-talking their Madgesty and referring to American Life as “downright embarrassing” in their latest hit piece.

With all due respect, this album has brilliant songs on it. Intervention is a masterpiece. It’s unfortunate #RollingStone feels the need to throw @madonna under the bus when she’s graced its magazine’s covers more than any other female artist in history. — Bram Levinson (@bramlevinson) February 16, 2023

Surely American Life is a bad album for the kind of American who doesn’t like hearing the toughest truths about the nation itself. Madonna touched her finger on the wound in that era. — ❌Garoto M-dolla❌ (@GarotoMdolla) February 15, 2023

The most underrated album by @Madonna, an album as introspective and minimalist as it is artistic, where everything is taken care of in detail. — Dj Tony Beat (@DjTonyBeat) February 16, 2023

Beg to differ. America wasn’t ready for a socio political folktronica album. The production. The vocals. Even THAT rap were fearless and flawless. — JDNAStarzJustin (@JdnaStarz) February 15, 2023

With all due respect, this might be one of the very worst takes to ever be published in this magazine. — SergioOpina (@sergioopina_) February 15, 2023

You hated it because of her opinions of Bush’s America after 9/11. It was a political, well thought, well composed and amazing album. You hated it because it touches the American Pride Nationalism. — Ger (@SoutoGer) February 16, 2023

Thanks for reminding me to listen to American Life today. Bad take. pic.twitter.com/ZTHi8f9AVC — Most Smartest ️‍‍☠️ (@JeffLassiter) February 16, 2023

Gurl … American Life is a Cultural Reset. — Flork. (@DimeMarkin) February 16, 2023

i’m genuinely annoyed by this cause most of the fans love this album now and many critics have revisited it and changed their mind. it’s not horrible whatsoever. it’s also the most vulnerable album she’s made along with like a prayer. — Andre M (@andre_marcs) February 16, 2023

American Life you will forever be famous. Rolling Stones you’re drunk, go home — Dani (@magicdany) February 15, 2023

While Madonna has not officially spoken out on the Rolling Stone article, you can rest assured she is unbothered by this latest aggression against her body of work.

Earlier this week, Madonna announced she’s releasing an exclusive 8-track EP celebrating American Life’s 20th anniversary and honoring late music producer Peter Rauhofer, who remixed many of her dance hits.

#RecordStoreDay ! Madonna will this year release ‘American Life – Mixshow Mix’, an exclusive 8-tracks EP celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary and honoring the life and work of Peter Rauhofer!

Read the full story: https://t.co/tS81cnpuGJ#RSD2023 pic.twitter.com/vqn7GDuvMA — Madonna (@Madonna) February 16, 2023

The vinyl-only album will be strictly available at indie record stores in honor of Record Store Day on April 22.

Take in “American Life” in all its original glory by watching the version that was too hot for 2003 below: