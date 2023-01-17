Madonna fans share hilarious reactions to buying seats to her Celebration Tour on Ticketmaster

On Tuesday, Madonna fans received the highly-anticipated news that the Queen of Pop was hitting the road on a massive world tour that will highlight her over 40 years of hit music.

Madonna made the announcement in a video referencing her groundbreaking 1991 documentary Truth or Dare. In the clip, the Vogue singer plays a game of truth or dare with celebrity pals including Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Meg Stalter and Bob the Drag Queen.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, and more before heading across the pond to Europe.

As if Madge’s queer fans need another reason to get into the groove, Bob the Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue, will be a special guest on every night of the 35-city spectacle.

.@Madonna: #TheCelebrationTour. Four decades of music – featuring her greatest hits live! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time right here https://t.co/CR54A8YwKL pic.twitter.com/PepsCDngmI — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 17, 2023

Within minutes of the news, her legions of loyal fans were already plotting and scheming ways to get their hands on tickets to the tour.

While Madonna concerts are known for costing a small fortune, many fans were feeling the added trauma stemming from The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle of 2022. The ticketing mishap for Swift’s Eras Tour has led to two federal class action lawsuits against the media conglomerate.

By Tuesday afternoon, some fans shared they were already experiencing delays and receiving error messages when attempting to purchase Madonna tickets on Ticketmaster/LiveNation during a presale for Citi cards members. Like a prayer!

Although tickets to the general public don’t go on sale until Friday, January 20th, many are already prepared to do whatever they have to successfully snag seats to the Celebration tour.

Me on ticketmaster fighting the twinks for a madonna ticket

pic.twitter.com/uqhLz3pzqu — PAPI DEAREST (@ArchiveArchie_) January 17, 2023

Madonna tickets are gonna be on Ticketmaster… pic.twitter.com/Ak9eAR0AvJ — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) January 17, 2023

Batallando con the gays en la web de Ticketmaster para conseguir en pre-venta boletos para el show de Madonna. pic.twitter.com/DCIwCCco4C — Andrea Refrigerio (@ElverGa50372453) January 17, 2023

me fighting off scalpers and og stans to get Madonna tickets: pic.twitter.com/p18VV9XIGu — Dan 🪩 (@bydanram) January 17, 2023

Madonna announcing she’s going on tour as I’m trying to save up for renaissance tickets…. pic.twitter.com/41rBfEkhaT — Cody ✨ (@Thot_Pocket) January 17, 2023

These Madonna tickets gonna cost an arm and a leg I fear pic.twitter.com/okC7AGoA8l — hoanne (@sinnersprey) January 17, 2023

Me on the phone with Ticketmaster after the Madonna tix sales crashes the site. pic.twitter.com/TwtYy2KHzG — BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) January 15, 2023

But fear not, at least a couple had a lucky star and were already able to secure their seats!

MADONNA TICKETS FUCKING SECURED 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/B1rlKgoiTU — kyle (@kylevsthew0rld) January 17, 2023

