Mar-a-Lago forced to shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak is right on brand

To the surprise of, frankly, no one, Donald Trump‘s luxury Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago had to be partially shut down over the weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Associated Press reports that “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”

An email to members explained that areas of the property, including the dining room and beach club, were being shut down so they could be sanitized and that several employees were in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” the email read.

Considering that there have been multiple photographs taken inside the resort that show guests cavorting around without masks, and considering the White House had several COVID-19 outbreaks during Trump’s final months in office, an outbreak at the members only club was probably inevitable.

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago’s management after video from a New Year’s Eve party posted by Donald Trump Jr. showed guests without masks crowding the dance floor during a live performance by Vanilla Ice.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about last weekend’s outbreak…

Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak. Is COVID still a hoax though? #MaraLago https://t.co/nXawtwIkUg — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 19, 2021

Trump's Mar-a-Lago is partially closed due to an outbreak of COVID, hate, wild conspiracy theories and delusions of grandeur — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 20, 2021

Mar-A-Lago has been partially closed due to a COVID outbreak. Funny how everywhere the Former Guy goes, COVID seems to follow. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 19, 2021

A covid outbreak at Mar-a-Lago is totally on brand. — John Collins ? (@JohnCollins_KP) March 19, 2021

Email alert to members: Some Mar a Lago staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room are closed. pic.twitter.com/rcGF43MTK5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2021

On Covidiots news, Mar-a-Lago has been partially closed until further notice due to a Covid outbreak. And there you have it. ? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 19, 2021

Where did COVID19 get the $200,000 membership fee to be able to get into #MaraLago? — Aunt Tifa’s favorite nephew (@ResisterDude) March 20, 2021

COVID outbreak at Mar-a-Lago. Pivate plane falling apart. Buried under an avalanche of Criminal and Civil Law Suits . Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 20, 2021

Mar-a-Lago has the Trump Virus — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 20, 2021

Thankfully #DonaldJTrump moved the #COVID19 outbreak out of the White House and into #MarAlago. — Edan Clay ?? ? (@EdanClay) March 20, 2021

A covid outbreak at Mar-a-lago is kinda like a clogged toilet in a sewage plant. — Charlie (@nudog71) March 20, 2021

Come to bask in the glow of Satan but stay because you’re dead of Covid #MarAlago — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) March 20, 2021

Which is worse, bedbugs, food poisoning or covid-19? Because now, at Mar-a-Lago they're offering a three-fer!#MarALagoVirus — Barbara ? (@bigskybabs) March 20, 2021

So there is a COVID outbreak at Mar-a-Lago. The virus spends more time around the Former Guy than Melania does. — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD ? (@labyrinthweaver) March 19, 2021

