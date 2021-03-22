trump virus

Mar-a-Lago forced to shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak is right on brand

By

To the surprise of, frankly, no one, Donald Trump‘s luxury Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago had to be partially shut down over the weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Associated Press reports that “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”

An email to members explained that areas of the property, including the dining room and beach club, were being shut down so they could be sanitized and that several employees were in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” the email read.

Considering that there have been multiple photographs taken inside the resort that show guests cavorting around without masks, and considering the White House had several COVID-19 outbreaks during Trump’s final months in office, an outbreak at the members only club was probably inevitable.

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago’s management after video from a New Year’s Eve party posted by Donald Trump Jr. showed guests without masks crowding the dance floor during a live performance by Vanilla Ice.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about last weekend’s outbreak…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.