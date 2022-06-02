Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about the gays and we’re all a little dumber now

Earlier this week we tried to decipher Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s predictions about government surveillance, Bill Gates and cheeseburgers. It was a whole lot of nut to crack. But the first term congresswoman wasn’t done forecasting into the future.
In the same rant, Greene claimed, “They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans. Just generation, generation, generation. … Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct:
“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.” pic.twitter.com/JScs7IaJ2G
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) May 30, 2022
On top of Greene’s other comments on “peach tree dishes” and government zaps, the Internet has heard just about enough.
Don’t threaten us with a good time, Marge.
— Jedi Ghost (@JediCounselor) May 30, 2022
She’s 100% correct. They are zapping embryos in peach tree dishes in the Hunter Biden biolabs in Ukraine to turn them gay/trans/non-binary/vegan. Bill Gates and George Soros even talked about this, but the Gazpacho police don’t want you to know.
— chrisjohn (@chrisjohn_12345) May 31, 2022
So will they start growing all babies in “peach tree” dishes when that happens?
— Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) May 31, 2022
Our secret plan to use straight people in our peach tree dish experiment is out!!!! pic.twitter.com/j4t4a50Cfy
— Viking Cat Space Force🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️🌈🐈 (@realVikingCat) May 30, 2022
Kinda makes you wish her parents had realized that they were both gay before they met.
Tho they already knew they were first cousins and that didn’t stop them …
— Max Immunity (@ChicagoJohnnyV) May 31, 2022
She’s Crazy K Koocoo For Coco Puffs ! pic.twitter.com/9AV0XTRutZ
— Terry Cline (@TerryLCline2) May 31, 2022
Interesting how she says “They just want you to think…” when she’s the one actually saying what SHE thinks about. Frankly, I’d rather live in a world full of people who love one another equally instead of a world full of people like @RepMTG.
— Colorado BAP (@BapColorado) May 31, 2022
Wait! There are 50-60 different options to pick from? No one told me that! Now Im stuck being a lesbian.
— Sonali Gulati (@sonalifilm) June 1, 2022
I guess all those future generations of non-conforming kits will be conceived in peach tree dishes.
— Suzanne Stephens 🇺🇦🌻 (@suzstephens) May 31, 2022
