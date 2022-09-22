Massachusetts school bans Pride flags to… um, maintain “inclusivity”

A school just outside Boston, Massachusetts, has banned classrooms from displaying Pride flags and other signs it deems political. It includes ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags.

The Boston Globe says the changes at Stoughton High (around 17 miles outside Boston) were announced at a staff meeting last Wednesday. An anonymous member of the faculty told the Globe school officials viewed such as displays as disruptive or distracting.

Principal Juliette Miller confirmed this in a follow-up email to staff last Thursday.

Explaining the ban, Miller said “’We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction. We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity.”

Miller added that teachers will receive rainbow LGBTQ ally stickers to display on doors.

The anonymous staff member who spoke to the Boston Globe disagreed with the policy change.

“Pride flags help LGBTQIA+ students feel safe and welcomed in school. Taking down Pride flags could hurt students’ well-being and make them feel like they have nowhere to run.

“Having a rainbow or BLM flag in our rooms isn’t pushing your beliefs on someone or displaying any political views. It is just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’”

Rainbow stickers displayed at Stoughton Hig instead

Stoughton Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Raab told Fox News the high’s school’s official policy change followed moves by the district in recent years.

“Over the last couple of years, teachers have been asked to remove potentially controversial items from their classrooms. This is part of a consistent effort by the district to limit potential disruptions to students’ learning so that our students and faculty can focus on educational lessons inside the classroom.”

Raab confirmed the LGBTQ+ ally stickers had arrived at the school and were placed, “at the entrances to our high school classrooms.” The district’s middle school classrooms will also receive them.

Raab added he is “committed to diversity, equity and inclusion” and wants all Stoughton students “to know that they are supported and welcomed in school.”