Matt Gaetz’s very public obsession with Britney Spears is getting legit creepy

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has made it his personal mission to use his position in Congress to find a way to meet free Britney Spears.

Today, the 38-year-old homophobe urged his Twitter followers to call Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who serves as Chair of the House Judiciary, and urge him to #FreeBritney.

Gaetz voiced his desire to help the pop star escape her court-ordered conservatorship after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary last month.

Last week, he went on Newsmax to talk about how, as a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” he feels compelled do something. And he told TMZ he really, really, really wants to bring the singer to Capitol Hill to sign autographs speak her truth before Congress.

As a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” @RepMattGaetz is among the group of lawmakers who want to help ‘Free Britney.’ @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ozIym0wOQA — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 10, 2021

He’s also been tweeting and retweeting incessantly about her over the past few weeks. Here’s just a a few examples (there are many, many more)…

.?@RepJerryNadler?, please hear us. Allow a hearing on Conservatorship & Guardian Abuse. We can do good for millions of Americans and can absolutely #FreeBritney. You have the power and can use it to help the vulnerable. Please. pic.twitter.com/8Ax8UUk1yq — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 15, 2021

Is there a greater example of Abuser Pathology than Jamie Spears? #FreeBritney https://t.co/Yk1VsaAYyC — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021

I think we struck a nerve.@RepJerryNadler must convene a hearing on Conservatorship & Due Process ASAP!#FreeBritney https://t.co/UYXT8EuYy6 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021

We're witnessing quintessential abuser pathology from Jamie Spears. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Jnote0Mabl — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 11, 2021

This is what James Spears wants to control. The money.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/eRtqpqq0lp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021

Congress can #FreeBritney and @RepJerryNadler has the power to convene a needed hearing on conservatorship due process. https://t.co/vLBrHGvbWC — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 9, 2021

Seriously, this dude is obsessed.

Here’s how folx are responding to Gaetz’s #FreeBritney tweet from today…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.