Matt Gaetz’s very public obsession with Britney Spears is getting legit creepy

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has made it his personal mission to use his position in Congress to find a way to
meet free Britney Spears.
Today, the 38-year-old homophobe urged his Twitter followers to call Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who serves as Chair of the House Judiciary, and urge him to #FreeBritney.
Call @RepJerryNadler
We need a hearing on this. #FreeBritney https://t.co/f7sjjGb3Nh
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 18, 2021
Gaetz voiced his desire to help the pop star escape her court-ordered conservatorship after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary last month.
Last week, he went on Newsmax to talk about how, as a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” he feels compelled do something. And he told TMZ he really, really, really wants to bring the singer to Capitol Hill to
sign autographs speak her truth before Congress.
As a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” @RepMattGaetz is among the group of lawmakers who want to help ‘Free Britney.’ @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ozIym0wOQA
— Newsmax (@newsmax) March 10, 2021
He’s also been tweeting and retweeting incessantly about her over the past few weeks. Here’s just a a few examples (there are many, many more)…
.?@RepJerryNadler?, please hear us.
Allow a hearing on Conservatorship & Guardian Abuse.
We can do good for millions of Americans and can absolutely #FreeBritney.
You have the power and can use it to help the vulnerable.
Please. pic.twitter.com/8Ax8UUk1yq
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 15, 2021
via @abigailtracy https://t.co/FBg2IiOeBj
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 9, 2021
Is there a greater example of Abuser Pathology than Jamie Spears? #FreeBritney https://t.co/Yk1VsaAYyC
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021
I think we struck a nerve.@RepJerryNadler must convene a hearing on Conservatorship & Due Process ASAP!#FreeBritney https://t.co/UYXT8EuYy6
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021
We're witnessing quintessential abuser pathology from Jamie Spears. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Jnote0Mabl
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 11, 2021
This is what James Spears wants to control.
The money.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/eRtqpqq0lp
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021
Congress can #FreeBritney and @RepJerryNadler has the power to convene a needed hearing on conservatorship due process. https://t.co/vLBrHGvbWC
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 9, 2021
Grifters gonna grift.#FreeBritneyhttps://t.co/CZMeMTM4wT
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2021
Seriously, this dude is obsessed.
Here’s how folx are responding to Gaetz’s #FreeBritney tweet from today…
Ah, the important stuff.
— Send Me A Dollar, Destroy A Student Loan (@buckloanpayoff) March 18, 2021
Find something to occupy yourself, aside from this cringeworthy white-knighting on Twitter.
— Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) March 18, 2021
We need a hearing on Nestor’s freedom.
— Goldielocks (@Goldiel2bears) March 18, 2021
I would say, we need elected officials with a better set of priorities
— Former Republican (@ewerly4) March 18, 2021
I’ll say it again. She isn’t going to sleep with you, matt.
— Alien in my own Nation (@lang_hopper) March 18, 2021
Free Nestor
— Jason H. Rodarte (@jhrodarte) March 18, 2021
Really? I thought Republicans hated Hollywood.
— Barbara Marshall (@babsmarshall1) March 18, 2021
Dude you are not doing your job
— alfred stephens (@alfreds74427060) March 18, 2021
No jobs at Fox, so interviewing with E!…
— Todd Egizii 🇺🇸 (@TEgizii) March 18, 2021
It’s a little unsettling that a grown ass man has a fetish with Brittney pic.twitter.com/mU7oDS33xc
— Quill Fett (@FettQuill) March 18, 2021
Cam
These self hating closet cases always try to pretend their into women, but they always do it in the most gay way possible.
graphicjack
What straight man is into the #FreeBritney movement? Further evidence his real partner is Nestor. All women can collectively heave a sigh of relief that if he’s posting that he’s into you, know he’s just using you as a beard and nothing else.
jaleoman
Lol he is definitely a closeted gay, he probably referred to himself as Britney bitch. ??
jaleoman
Lol that man is super gay lol I have never met a straight man that like Britney Spears, it’s always the gays that like her.
whatabesson
Who cares if he is gay or not? Atleast he is doing something GOOD for once in fighting to get someone out of a corrupt conservatorship. Her fans didn’t just make all of this up, it’s all out there and it’s all to do with her money. She is not someone who should be under a conservatorship.
whatabesson
I am not a fan of Matt Gaetz, but of all the things you could attack him on, you are going to attack him on trying to free Britney Spears out of a corrupt conservatorship? Seriously disgusted with this site after this. Britney Spears has been in a corrupt conservatorship that she has been trying to get out of for years. I am all for this and this will open doors into our legal system and the corruption. There are millions in corrupt conservatorships. Shame on you, Graham. How much did Jamie Spears pay you?