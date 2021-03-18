#freebritney

Matt Gaetz’s very public obsession with Britney Spears is getting legit creepy

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has made it his personal mission to use his position in Congress to find a way to meet free Britney Spears.

Today, the 38-year-old homophobe urged his Twitter followers to call Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who serves as Chair of the House Judiciary, and urge him to #FreeBritney.

Gaetz voiced his desire to help the pop star escape her court-ordered conservatorship after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary last month.

Last week, he went on Newsmax to talk about how, as a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” he feels compelled do something. And he told TMZ he really, really, really wants to bring the singer to Capitol Hill to sign autographs speak her truth before Congress.

He’s also been tweeting and retweeting incessantly about her over the past few weeks. Here’s just a a few examples (there are many, many more)…

Seriously, this dude is obsessed.

Here’s how folx are responding to Gaetz’s #FreeBritney tweet from today…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.