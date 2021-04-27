Meghan McCain outdoes herself yet again with the most Meghan McCain tweet ever

John McCain’s daughter has outdone herself yet again.

On Sunday, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, responded to someone who said that nepotism has played a major factor in her career.

“My dad died almost 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I’ve been in this industry since I was 22 – at what point do I get any agency over my life and my work? Or are you convinced my Dad is influencing people from the afterlife on my behalf? My last name got me in the door, my work ethic kept me here.”

My dad died almost 3 years ago. I've been in this industry since I was 22 – at what point do I get any agency over my life and my work? Or are you convinced my Dad is influencing people from the afterlife on my behalf? My last name got me in the door, my work ethic kept me here. https://t.co/tnUSfoiSwU — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 25, 2021

To which the entire internet responded with one collective groan.

There is sooooo much we’d like to say right now, but maybe it’s better if we let others do the talking.

Here are the responses…

you’re really that blind. lol. — Thomas Mahoney (@TommyExtraStout) April 25, 2021

Wow. My Dad is dead so it can’t be nepotism take on Twitter. Wow. — Chris Lee (@Chris_Lee_Cal) April 25, 2021

Oh honey keep telling yourself that. — RN_Independent😷 (@CentristRn) April 25, 2021

Every point you claim expertise on is based on your proximity/access provided you by your father. Spend the next 14 years without using him/his name/his experiences and maybe people will stop with the nepotism. — Tony Jenson (@tonyjenson) April 25, 2021

Perhaps come up with an original thought once in awhile instead of just spouting out Republican conspiracies & talking points all the time. Plus, stop mentioning dad & all these friends all over the world as “experts” to support every damn point! Have respect toward others. — Marty & mom 🐶😺🌻 (@colleengrott) April 25, 2021

Whining and speaking over people is “work ethic?” I’ve been doing it wrong this whole time. pic.twitter.com/YyoU60E69q — Don’t stare at the sun pendejo (@yourefusetothnk) April 25, 2021

When you stop yelling I AM JOHN MCCAIN’S DAUGHTER on the View — Vaccinated (@SandyInPlover) April 25, 2021

3 yrs and John McCain can’t Rest In Peace 🤦🏻‍♀️ because you — lety (@TITY62) April 25, 2021

You spent decades using your father’s name, position & influence to advance your career, constantly reminding folks of who your father is/was. It’s your fault that ppl see you as a nepotism princess. — Sarahmanon19 (@Sarahmanon19) April 25, 2021

I am sorry, Meghan … your name is what kept you there as well … — ThinkPositive (@_alex_schramm) April 25, 2021

And then there are the tweet quotes…

You argue with people and make a fool of yourself. Most people would not consider that work. https://t.co/ThSu8Pg0rM — Robin (@RobinCook) April 25, 2021

Your personality is your dad being dead https://t.co/orVz5AK8un — ???Irie??? (@JohnHoeses) April 25, 2021

You got your job because of your last name. That’s nepotism. https://t.co/OLPgAheVph — Zack (@zackrv123) April 25, 2021

“My name got me in the door” is kind of a big deal. Many people work as hard or harder than you but never get those kinds of opportunities. That’s called privilege. Nothing to be ashamed of, just remember that next time you talk about why others aren’t as successful as you are. https://t.co/Lbd08zFeCS — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) April 26, 2021

You invoke your dead father every five minutes. You're doint it right now. No one likes you. Go away. https://t.co/z8s0EnUlqA — ?????????? ? ?? (@SisyphusGoals) April 25, 2021

This woman is delusional ? https://t.co/NeCQmPcYS6 — Brittany (@FirstBrittany) April 25, 2021

I mean you only have your career in the first place cause of your father. You can have agency and still exist because of nepotism. Two things can be true at once. https://t.co/w7JCxcUaia — ?Peace among worlds? (@Sam_Howard6) April 25, 2021

To be fair you are the one who reminds America who your dad is. Also, you are pretty dim and talentless so there is that https://t.co/Kt4BSSJMPk — Hercules Mulligan's back b/c that energy is needed (@johnvmoore) April 25, 2021

This is a good point. Her father has been dead for three years. She should be fired and replaced. https://t.co/mczDLHVbmJ — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) April 25, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.