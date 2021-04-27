Meghan McCain outdoes herself yet again with the most Meghan McCain tweet ever

By

John McCain’s daughter has outdone herself yet again.

On Sunday, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, responded to someone who said that nepotism has played a major factor in her career.

“My dad died almost 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I’ve been in this industry since I was 22 – at what point do I get any agency over my life and my work? Or are you convinced my Dad is influencing people from the afterlife on my behalf? My last name got me in the door, my work ethic kept me here.”

To which the entire internet responded with one collective groan.

There is sooooo much we’d like to say right now, but maybe it’s better if we let others do the talking.

Here are the responses…

And then there are the tweet quotes…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.