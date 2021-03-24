Bad hair day

Meghan McCain schooled on Twitter after complaining about Asian Americans’ “qualifications”

By

Shortly after issuing an apology for “aiding the agenda” of racist rhetoric towards Asian Americans, Meghan McCain is back on The View questioning the “qualifications” of Asian American workers. She just can’t seem to help herself.

Neither can her hairstylist, but we won’t even get into that here.

During a segment on Wednesday, McCain bemoaned the financial relief provided to Black farmers in the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

“We’re going to a place where even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character,” she said. “It is not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached. I think this is a very, very slippery slope.”

“I think this is just the natural progression of identity politics,” she continued. “The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show. So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there’s not enough representation?”

“We’re talking about is identity politics more important than qualifications for a job? And I think that’s a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”

Watch the video and see what people are saying below: