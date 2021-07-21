hope springs eternal

Meghan McCain threatens to quit Twitter and the whole wide world rejoices

Meghan McCain was met with overwhelming support this week when she announced she’s seriously considering quitting Twitter.

“I’ve been on Twitter 13 years which is, like, a really long time to be on Twitter,” McCain said on The View. “I’m actually thinking about quitting it.”

“I have a lot of followers on there and it’s been an incredible, you know, platform, to, you know, talk to people and read the news and everything, but definitely in the past year, since the pandemic, it’s become a noticeably more darker, uglier place.”

She added that she finds it “disturbing” to see some of the things people write online and that they can do “real damage” to a person’s mental and emotional health.

“So, stay tuned!” she concluded. “When I leave the show I may quit Twitter the same day!”

And the whole world wept.

Just kidding!

Here’s how people are responding to McCain’s threat…

After her threat failed to elicit the response she was hoping for, McCain took to Twitter to double down on it, calling her followers “assholes” and saying people were going to miss her when “I’m gone in 3 weeks.”

“Some of you assholes who spend your pathetic existing writing and distorting what I say every SINGLE day on the view really better start thinking of an exit strategy on how you’re gonna get your clicks and hits when I’m gone in 3 weeks…” she wrote.

Quick fact check: McCain’s last day on The View is July 30. That means, if she really does plan on quitting Twitter the same day, she’ll be gone in less than two weeks, not three.

Also, the irony of using Twitter to announce she’s quitting Twitter is clearly lost on her. As is calling people “assholes” and “pathetic” after whining about how the platform has become a cesspool of nastiness and negativity.

But we wouldn’t expect anything less of John McCain’s daughter.

And, again, the responses…

P.S. Not to put a damper on things, but we’d be remiss not to mention that McCain has threatened to quit Twitter many times before, and she’s never actually followed through. Still, hope springs eternal.

