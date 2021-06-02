Meghan McCain’s “Happy Pride!” tweet completely blows up in her face… twice

Meghan McCain, proud Republican and co-host of The View, took a moment yesterday to wish everyone a Happy Pride Month on Twitter. Unfortunately for her, nobody was having it.

“Happy Pride Month to all in the LGBTQ+ community!” McCain tweeted. “I hope it is a month of wonderful celebration and joy! Your bravery and courage inspire me every day.”

Happy Pride Month to all in the LGBTQ+ community! I hope it is a month of wonderful celebration and joy! Your bravery and courage inspire me every day. ????????? pic.twitter.com/xNNDP9jQ9B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 1, 2021

McCain has long masqueraded as an LGBTQ ally when, behind closed doors, she is anything but. She may claim to love drag queens and using phrases like “Yaaaas, Queen!”, but when it comes to actually supporting queer people, her record is virtually non-existent, aside from occasional lip service when it’s convenient.

Not only that, but McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, is the co-founder and publisher of the extreme right-wing blog The Federalist, which regularly posts hateful anti-LGBTQ op-eds and transphobic hit pieces by America’s rising class of bigots.

Of course, Meghan is her own person and is certainly not defined by or responsible for her husband’s actions. But she does profit from the money he makes from peddling antigay propaganda on The Federalist, and she’s never really acknowledged his long history of antigay remarks. In fact, she’s often gone out of her way to avoid discussing it, while continuing to support him and his work publicly.

So, yeah, she’s no ally.

Folx on Twitter were quick to let her know this…

Well that’s an empty message. You still support a party that is hell bent on removing our rights. — Rixende B’Helle 🏳️‍🌈 (@rixiebhelle) June 1, 2021

Girrrl stop. — GA dems gonna keep the Senate blue (@DemsGonna) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile at the Federalist….. pic.twitter.com/4gxjoRzDqX — 🇵🇷 Manuel Otero (@emo72387) June 1, 2021

As a parent of a gay young man, your “support” gives me chills. The names of the politicians you support who legislate against my child is long. So stop with these platitudes. We see you. — Scoop (@Scoop36431703) June 1, 2021

How exactly are you inspired? I’ll wait. — 8jomma (@8jomma) June 1, 2021

Maybe start by talking to your husband about this pic.twitter.com/f3sopt8oR5 — tomsmith02144 (@tomsmith02144) June 1, 2021

While I’m sure your intentions are good. Being an ally means that you need to educate the ones around you and stop letting them be hurtful to the community. — Robert Eisan (@realrobmtl) June 2, 2021

Not sure how you can post this while supporting the party that wants to take away LGBTQ rights. — msmilies (@msmiles13) June 1, 2021

Oh, but it didn’t stop there…

We don’t need your empty support. You are an avid supporter of a party that is trying to destroy us. — Open Your Eyes 🇬🇷🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@getmebadges) June 1, 2021

Nice post! But where is your outrage with the bill that FL Governor just signed into law?!?! Do the work! — Vicki J. (@h_jumpe) June 1, 2021

Thanks…but it feels very empty when you stand by your husband who is anti-LGBTQ+. We don’t speak for our partners, but I’d be damned to proclaim myself an ally for any marginalized group and lay my head down at night with somehow who is vehemently against them. — craig (@CMMSQUARED) June 1, 2021

So welcome to the Democratic Party, or just pandering as usual? — Deadline Democracy (@2020_democracy) June 1, 2021

I call bullshit. Didn’t hear shit from you on The Equality Act nor do you stand up for Trans people in the face of Republican Anti-Trans bills . You are so NOT an LGBTQ advocate!! — Anthony Spina (@AnthonySpina94) June 1, 2021

Always remember @MeghanMcCain supports you when it’s politically convenient and then votes against you — shahofblah (@movingtowards) June 1, 2021

Talk to your party about treating all people the same. — RMPetto (@rmpetto) June 1, 2021

The Federalist obviously didn’t give you this talking point. That’s a first. — JON (@JonInPGH) June 2, 2021

Be gone, straight — Baby Yoda Antifa Mom (@babyyodawinemom) June 1, 2021

Amazingly, McCain also managed to piss off her conservative supporters, who didn’t appreciate your voicing support for LGBTQ people. They, too, were quick to let her know they did NOT approve…

It’s called June. Repeat after me: JUNE — EliasXX (@EliasXX19) June 2, 2021

Love them hardcore conservative principles, Meghan! — Steven Jarod Powell (@jarod_powell84) June 1, 2021

A month celebrating pride- one of the seven deadly sins. Classic. — Sayers Collins (@SayersCollins) June 1, 2021

Serious question. Mass gatherings for Independence Day are still being cancelled (blue states mostly) however no one has an issue with pride parades all over the country. What is you’re opinion? — Tony Ferraiuolo (@danleg29) June 1, 2021

Don’t be that conservative! — Uncle Samuel Thompson (LGBTQ is a sin)🧐🇺🇸🙏 (@OrgUncleSamT) June 1, 2021

Is there a straight pride month? — Caesar Ramirez 🇺🇸 ✝️ ✡️👮 (@Christi10552491) June 1, 2021

A MONTH for doing what? The men & women who died for all of us get a DAY…sad! — Barbara Foss (@b_bfoss) June 1, 2021

Yes, because being LGBTQ+ is the same as storming Normandy on D-Day. This post is a slander on the United States. Strides have been made in legislation and court to erase any difference in rights. There are no rights held that are different than anyone else’s. — YouDontMakeSense (@YouDontMakeSen3) June 1, 2021

Meghan probably should’ve sat this one out.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.