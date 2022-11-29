Melania has another new grift just in time for f’ing Christmas

The grift continues…

Former first lady Melania Trump and her twice-impeached 76-year-old husband will be attending the Classical Education Network Christmas Celebration “fundraiser” in Naples, Florida this weekend.

A website, aclassicalchristmas.com, has been created for the alleged charity event, but little else is known about it other than it will benefit hurricane relief. Or K-12 virtual learning. Or something. It’s unclear.

Even the group hosting the event is shrouded in mystery.

Naples Daily News reports:

The event announcement also said the Classical Education Network, in partnership with The Optima Foundation, offers a tuition-free classical education to students in grades K-12. …The announcement did not list a website or more information about the Classical Education Network. A Google search of the Optima Foundation goes directly to the event website and lists an address at Shoppes of Pebblebrooke along Collier Boulevard. The website lists an address as 2706 Horseshoe Drive S., Naples, which is the offices of Optima Classical Academy, a virtual learning private school.

Tickets range from $10,000 per person to $30,000 for a family of four. The fee grants guests access to the party plus one–but just one–photo with the Trumps.

According to the website, “a portion of the funds will benefit hurricane relief efforts in Southwest Florida,” although it doesn’t specify exactly what the portion percentage will be. Cellphones are not permitted inside the venue and will be collected from guests upon entry. And asking the Trumps for autographs is strictly prohibited.

Melania, who doesn’t “give a f*ck about Christmas”, plugged the event on Twitter last week, writing: “I’m looking forward to spending an evening in Southwest, Florida, supporting those affected by Hurricane Ian while also caring for our foster community’s leaders of tomorrow.”

I'm looking forward to spending an evening in Southwest, Florida, supporting those affected by Hurricane Ian while also caring for our foster community's leaders of tomorrow. https://t.co/k3vPh5LkPu#ClassicalEducationNetwork #FosteringTheFuture #BeBest — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 22, 2022

Here’s how folx responded to that…

OMG Not you again. — Pat (@Patwontbackhate) November 22, 2022

Wowza! $30,000 for a “family” ticket with a “portion” of the proceeds going toward your grift to dismantle public education? Who could resist? — Karen Swan (@KarenSwan10) November 22, 2022

Oh please. No one believes that you care about anything but yourself. — KimEBeth (@53SkimmerB) November 22, 2022

Will you be charging by the hour for it? — News Junky (@LaResistance01) November 22, 2022

Family package – $30,000, Couples – $20,000, Singles – $10,000!! pic.twitter.com/316GRlCsVE — Magnus Liber (@MagnusLiber52) November 23, 2022

I really don’t care. Do you? — LiamMiller (@LiamMiller33) November 23, 2022

If can’t afford to $10,000 to $30,000 entrance fee to this weekend’s celebration but you still want to help line Melania’s pockets this holiday season, she’s still selling those crappy Christmas ornament NFTs on her website.

The ornaments, which range from $35 to $45 each and can only be purchased with cryptocurrency, are produced by USA Memorabilia, a secretive NFT platform that only follows two accounts on Twitter–Melania Trump and The Office of Melania Trump–and regularly retweets pro-Trump propaganda.

Happy holidays!

Related: Not even Hurricane Ian could stop Melania from plugging her crappy line of Christmas ornaments