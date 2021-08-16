Melania can’t find a single gardening expert to go on record to defend her in Rose Garden debacle

The controversy surrounding Melania Trump‘s destruction of the White House Rose Garden rages on (and on).

Last week, the ex-FLOTUS broke a month-long silence on Twitter to blast presidential historian Michael Beschloss for criticizing her for destroying the White House Rose Garden.

“[email protected] has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy,” she tweeted. “The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses.”

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

It was her first tweet in over a month, and her 35th tweet since leaving Washington, D.C. in January.

Over the weekend, CNN tried to settle the argument when it published a 1,300-word article defending, or at least better explaining, Melania’s garden renovation. The only problem was it couldn’t actually find anyone to go on record to talk about it.

No gardening expert wanted their name attached to the story. So the article had to rely on “a person familiar with the Rose Garden’s renovation”, who offered this piece of generic gardening advice that sounds like it was lifted straight from a Martha Stewart magazine:

“The first year it’s sleeping, the second year it’s creeping, and the third year it’s leaping. Everyone knows that adage,” the person told CNN of the tempered expectation process, which those in the gardening world know to be true. This person, who like three other people interviewed for this story, requested anonymity in order to discuss Washington’s most controversial plot of greenspace. “There is no way with the work that was done it could be — ‘ta-da! Here you go!’,” said this person. “The entire garden had to be ripped out to be rebuilt.”

Tommy Christopher over at Mediaite sums it up best when he writes, “If the uproar over the garden illustrated the polarization that surrounds Melania Trump, the failure of a single gardener to defend her by name underscores it.”

Seriously, we’re never going to hear the end of this, are we?

Here’s what others are saying about it…

That’s what happens when you give tacky people keys to the castle. — imaginethat (@imagine32743903) August 14, 2021

Restore Jackie’s Rose Garden 🌹. — Bianca says, go get chipped! (@BiancaBick1) August 14, 2021

The roses are there to prevent cyber bullying………… 😳 — Mike Manalo (@m32sdaisy_1502) August 14, 2021

There is nothing beautiful about anything MT does or touches. — Grandma Cookie (@GrandmaCookie8) August 14, 2021

What a weird crybaby story this is. It takes a fleeting tweet about a rather superficial topic, and while decrying it also greatly amplifies it. Hey, everybody, look at how victimized she is! Pity party for counterfeit Evita! — UnpopularOpinionAtLowPrices (@OpinionLow) August 14, 2021

Melania famously had the iconic garden ripped out in 2019. It was one of the few projects, along with the tennis pavilion and picking out new fabrics for the Red Room, that she actually accomplished in her four years as First Lady.

The garden, which is often used by presidents to deliver speeches and hold outdoor press briefings, was the site of a “superspreader event” last September when it was used to celebrate Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination.

Three weeks after Melania unveiled her new garden, it had to undergo emergency repairs after the flowers started dying and the grass was destroyed during the Republican National Convention, when hundreds of people trampled all over it.

