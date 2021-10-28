Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema pose for porny-looking Halloween pic and everyone’s super creeped out

Sen. Mitt Romney just posted a truly bizarre photo of himself dressed as TV character Ted Lasso and attempting to charm Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and everyone’s deeply confused by the whole thing.

Romney posted a GIF and photo of himself presenting Sinema with a box of sweets, along with the captions, “Biscuits with the boss” and “She’s one tough cookie.” While intended to be funny, you can’t deny the photo gives off subtle porn scene vibes.

The “tough cookie” remark seems to be in response to the heat the Sinema has been receiving from Democrats in recent weeks for opposing President Biden’s domestic agenda for seemingly no reason, ignoring her own advisors, refusing to talk to colleagues or constituents, and generally stirring up chaos and confusion.

Hank Stephenson at Politico writes:

Chaos isn’t a bad way to describe her impact in Washington right now; she’s not only holding up her own party’s biggest national priority, but she’s famously unclear about her reasons why. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), the other most-intransigent Democrat, can’t stop talking about his motives. Sinema isn’t even calling her friends. She’s rocketed into the national zeitgeist as an enigma, one of the least understood politicians in Washington.

All that, in Romney’s mind, makes her a “tough cookie.”

Adding yet another layer of confusion to the whole thing is why Simena posed for the cheeky photo with him in the first place, considering that he opposes the Equality Act and believes it should be legal under federal law for her to be fired from her job for being bisexual.

The whole thing is a real head scratcher. But one thing seems pretty clear: Romney is trying to flatter Sinema and hopefully get her to ditch her party and join Republicans, and Sinema is loving every minute of the attention.

Here’s what people are saying…

My God this is where we’re at. Sitting Senators cosplaying TV characters to show that the democrat has switched teams. — Madame President 🇺🇸 (@CinnamonHH) October 28, 2021

It’s nice to see two people from two different parties come together over their mutual disdain for the poor and love for lining their own pockets — legal observer (@legalobserver1) October 28, 2021

Mitt finally adding a second wife — TBosch (@iHeartSteroids) October 28, 2021

Glad these two have found something constructive to do. — Rodrigo (@walla118) October 28, 2021

“We slashed the family leave from the bill because we hate you. Anyway, here’s a Ted Lasso thing” — Brendon (@BrendonDPT) October 28, 2021

Showing your disdain for the working class and poor is really on brand. Fantastic job! 🤡 — Jim (@jymbo916) October 28, 2021

This is creepy and weird — Naomi (@nay429) October 28, 2021

This looks like the premise for a porn movie, except we’re the ones actually getting fucked. — Logan Five (@LoganFive6) October 28, 2021

Now, how about some Tweet Quotes…

Name this bad porn movie! https://t.co/T8Ymz2N2KN — Lane (@laneb1971) October 28, 2021

Yeah, I'm out. Release me from this mortal coil. You will not convince me that this is not a porno setup. https://t.co/Zjwa7n3LQf — Smash Fighters Pass Vol. 3 (@AtlasXIV) October 28, 2021

why is Krysten Sinema starring in the Ted Lasso porn parody https://t.co/Gg7T06YZ2f — Verhoeven's Benedetta 3 for Nintendo Switch (@SpectacOptical) October 28, 2021

Sorting for least watched on Pornhub… https://t.co/ArS4eW5giH — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) October 28, 2021

Romney looks like a gym coach from a 70s porno. https://t.co/P2TP1BgM87 — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) October 28, 2021

