MLB player Triston Casas couldn’t care less if homophobes are offended by his red nail polish

When first baseman Triston Casas arrived at the Boston Red Sox’s spring training, he had a unique look.

Unlike his other teammates, the 23-year-old wore red fingernail polish and white toenail polish. And he isn’t just wearing it during training. He said he plans on wearing the team’s colors on his fingers and toes for the entire season, Boston Globe sports reporter Julian McWilliams reported in a tweet.

Triston Casas is seen here wearing red fingernail/white toenail polish. Said he will likely rock this look during the season. That’s my content for the day. pic.twitter.com/a0y06IZGle — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) February 17, 2023

You could call Casas’ polish a bit of personal flair or maybe even a superstitious good luck charm. But either way, he’s challenging the traditionally “macho” public face of pro sports by wearing cosmetics that have long been marketed exclusively to women. And numerous Twitter commenters have taken notice.

Some responded to McWilliams’ picture of Casas’ nails by writing “Slay!”, “That’s my first baseman!”, or commenting on how his nails looked better than their own. Others said they didn’t care what color his nails were, just so long as he plays the game well.

While others made predictable homophobic jabs or quips about Casas being a “catcher” (hardy har, so original!), others made more humorous or supportive comments.

I just hope he goes to better nail people the rest of the season….he can do so much more than just basic red — Randy (@RandyB066) February 20, 2023

Good for him, nice when athletes aren't afraid to be themselves — MMM (@MMM93214) February 17, 2023

Any comment on why the pinky isn’t painted? — Flow Montana (@_IamtheManager) February 18, 2023

And sorry @kavithadavidson for taking your tweet, but can he find somebody who can do nails like this? These look amazing.https://t.co/PfwrJeg5B2 — Randy (@RandyB066) February 20, 2023

The fact people are getting bent out of shape about this are pathetic. This shit looks sick. He’s his own person and out to please nobody. Respect — GMagz (@b0nerjams03) February 17, 2023

Here come all the homophobes pic.twitter.com/WeAGMIzO80 — Craig (@craigare) February 17, 2023

The amount of salt in these comments is like the dead sea… — TheWilder (@WilderHarding1) February 18, 2023

It may not seem like such a big deal for Casas to wear nail polish. After all, lots of men — queer, drag queens, and otherwise — have been wearing nail polish for decades.

But in the machismo world of sports, where most of the viewers are likely straight- and cis-identified, the small act has an outsized effect of showing that male athletes can be stylish without fear of being seen as gay. (BTW Casas is married to a woman.)

And he isn’t alone in helping shift baseball to a more welcoming field.

This past weekend, White Sox minor league player Anderson Comas came out in an Instagram post, declaring, “I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete.”

“I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams,” he wrote. “Please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

Outsports noted that Casas isn’t the first pro baseball player to challenge macho stereotypes with fashion. Atlanta Braves player Joc Pederson wore a pearl necklace during the 2021 World Series, and St. Louis Cardinals coach Turner Ward kissed outfielder Lars Nootbar’s cheek to celebrate Nootbar’s 2022 birthday.

It’s also worth noting that the Red Sox also recently made their team more welcoming when, in March 2022, it released minor league prospect Brett Netzer. Nezter was released after the 25-year-old tweeted a series of homophobic, transphobic, racist, and anti-Semitic statements.

By welcoming players like Casas and booting players like Netzer, the Red Sox are showing just two ways that teams can create a level-playing field for all athletes, regardless of their identity or self-presentation.