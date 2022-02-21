0 feet away

His mom asked about “ordering subs” on Grindr and things got very awkward very fast

Sometimes, moms with gay adult sons get hungry, and all they can think about is getting their hands on a sandwich.

This week, Twitter user @SpiceBoyJoey wrote, “mom asked if Grindr is for ‘ordering subs’ and i just walked out of the room.”

For those of you who might not know, “grinder” is another word for a submarine sandwich used in parts of New England, not to be confused with “Grindr”, the gay hookup app.

Per Wikipedia:

A common term in New England is grinder, but its origin has several possibilities. One theory has the name coming from Italian-American slang for a dock worker, among whom the sandwich was popular.Others say that it was called a grinder because the bread’s hard crust required much chewing.

In Pennsylvania, New York, and parts of New England, the term grinder usually refers to a hot submarine sandwich (meatball, sausage, etc.), whereas a cold sandwich (e.g., cold cuts) is usually called a “sub”. In the Philadelphia area, the term grinder is also applied to any hoagie that is toasted in the oven after assembly, whether or not it is made with traditionally hot ingredients.

@SpiceBoyJoey’s tweet went viral, garnering over 80,000 likes, nearly 5,000 retweets, and tons of comments.

Here’s how people have been responding…

