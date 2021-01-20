We need to talk about how Lady Gaga just slayed the National Anthem at Biden’s Inauguration

Everyone’s freaking out about Lady Gaga‘s rendition of the National Anthem during Joe Biden‘s Inauguration this morning and rightfully so.

Gaga served up some Hunger Games realness in an enormous red and blue gown adorned with a gold dove carrying an olive branch in its mouth. She belted the song from the U.S. Capitol with a golden microphone.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Nobody: Lady Gaga arriving at Capitol to sing the National Anthem: pic.twitter.com/bXMDHUIfJo — Alert (@GagasAlerts) January 20, 2021

I can’t believe Lady Gaga invented the national anthem — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga's dress has that built in social distance. Playing chess not checkers LG — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 20, 2021

ok Lady Gaga could do the anthem backwards in her sleep in multiple octaves at once but I still want to how many times she practiced this pic.twitter.com/rQb0TFXeIC — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 20, 2021

With that balcony performance Lady Gaga has low-key signaled a remake of Evita and the cold war with Madonna has reached its icy peak. — Bryan Safi (@bryansafi) January 20, 2021

Oh, Lady Gaga decided to dress down! I was expecting something flashy. — Lord Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) January 20, 2021

it’s so nice that they let joe biden have front row tickets to the lady gaga concert! pic.twitter.com/OoTd2GVIMl — lana (not del rey) ?? (@retrosapphics) January 20, 2021

Please welcome to the stage President Lady Gaga and Vice President Jennifer Lopez. — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) January 20, 2021

Two weeks ago, the Capitol was under siege by a violent mob. Today, Lady Gaga turned to the Capitol, and pointed at the flag and sang “our flag was still there.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2021

The only thing better that this Hunger Games realness @ladygaga gave us is how she just slayed the American Anthem. pic.twitter.com/5XsyNlxKRC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

I think it’s cool Biden is getting inaugurated at a Lady Gaga concert. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga and JLo both crushed their performances. And the sun just came out in DC. Literally. — Leah McElrath ???? (@leahmcelrath) January 20, 2021

