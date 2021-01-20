sing out

We need to talk about how Lady Gaga just slayed the National Anthem at Biden’s Inauguration

Everyone’s freaking out about Lady Gaga‘s rendition of the National Anthem during Joe Biden‘s Inauguration this morning and rightfully so.

Gaga served up some Hunger Games realness in an enormous red and blue gown adorned with a gold dove carrying an olive branch in its mouth. She belted the song from the U.S. Capitol with a golden microphone.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Watch.

