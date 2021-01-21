New WH press secretary Jen Psaki gave a not crazy press briefing and suddenly everyone’s in love

Newly-installed White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivered the very first press briefing of the Biden/Harris administration yesterday afternoon and it was surprisingly, dare we say, normal. We might even go so far as to call it… boring. And we mean that in the best possible way.

The half hour briefing didn’t include any name calling, condescending lectures, lying, personal attacks against reporters, or bitchy powerpoint presentations.

Psaki, who previously served as the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State and held various senior press and communications positions in the Obama White House, spoke to reporters like adults, answering their questions honestly and respectfully. She even cracked a few jokes.

Psaki (pronounced SOCK-eee, for anyone who’s wondering) also promised to make Q&A sessions with reporters a regular weekday routine (“Not Saturday and Sunday,” she teased. “I’m not a monster!”), and said she’s committed to Biden’s mission of bringing “transparency and truth back to government.” What a concept!

And just like that, everyone on Twitter was in love…

Jen Psaki is blowing me away. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 21, 2021

What’s this? A functional WH press briefing? @PressSec taking questions respectfully? Journalists not selected based on favorable coverage? Pledged transparency? Daily updates? No lecturing? No crowd size boasting? (What the hell’s going on?! Where are we?!?) @jrpsaki Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/F5AWm5GHWs — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 21, 2021

My new crush is Jen Psaki. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 21, 2021

I have a drunk confession: I’m in love with Jen Psaki. ?? https://t.co/9RGlUtJkJ0 — Evan McKenzie (@fishandkangaroo) January 21, 2021

This press briefing tonight is precedented. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 21, 2021

Incredible to watch. There are no words to describe my feelings of elation to see @jrpsaki behind that podium and the degenerate liars of the last four years relegated to the ash heap of history. It is nice to see integrity restored https://t.co/RmSeyq1x8p — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 21, 2021

My favorite part was “I’d love to take your questions.” — 🍸 Blondish 🍸 (@iluvherbie) January 21, 2021

Everyone follow Jen Psaki, let’s help her get to ONE MILLION followers!!! — Jo??????? (@Jo_IsABitch) January 21, 2021

This day was already good and then Jen Psaki ran a Press Conference like CJ Cregg and I am DONE. pic.twitter.com/dv2QKC0nrV — treylyon (@treylyon) January 21, 2021

Jen Psaki's hair color is pure hypnosis. — Lord Castleton (@LordCastleton) January 21, 2021

I may have a huge crush on Jen Psaki ??. Every press briefing! It’s on!! — spartcusmaximus (@Spartcusmaximus) January 21, 2021

And America has a crush on you! A press secretary who answers questions? What is this wizardry? Thank you for the bottom of our hearts! — SuzieQ 🆘 (@smeckard67) January 21, 2021

.@jrpsaki absolutely nailing the Biden Administration's first WH briefing pic.twitter.com/ilMsnpKGU1 — Lauren Chou (@lauren_chou) January 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.