a star is born

New WH press secretary Jen Psaki gave a not crazy press briefing and suddenly everyone’s in love

By

Newly-installed White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivered the very first press briefing of the Biden/Harris administration yesterday afternoon and it was surprisingly, dare we say, normal. We might even go so far as to call it… boring. And we mean that in the best possible way.

The half hour briefing didn’t include any name calling, condescending lectures, lying, personal attacks against reporters, or bitchy powerpoint presentations.

Psaki, who previously served as the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State and held various senior press and communications positions in the Obama White House, spoke to reporters like adults, answering their questions honestly and respectfully. She even cracked a few jokes.

Psaki (pronounced SOCK-eee, for anyone who’s wondering) also promised to make Q&A sessions with reporters a regular weekday routine (“Not Saturday and Sunday,” she teased. “I’m not a monster!”), and said she’s committed to Biden’s mission of bringing “transparency and truth back to government.” What a concept!

And just like that, everyone on Twitter was in love…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.