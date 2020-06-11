New York City advises you make sex “a little kinky” to reduce COVID-19 risk

As COVID-19 lockdown restrictions begin to ease in New York City, officials have issued revised sexual health guidance. This includes suggestions that residents “get creative” with their sex lives.

The city’s health department was among the first in the US to issue sexual health guidelines when the pandemic first began to take hold in March. This week, it revised that advice.

In the guidelines issued on Monday, it states, “Sex is a normal part of life and should always be with the consent of all parties. This document offers strategies to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 during sex. Decisions about sex and sexuality need to be balanced with personal and public health. During this extended public health emergency, people will and should have sex. Consider using harm reduction strategies to reduce the risk to yourself, your partners, and our community.”

It goes on to reiterate the ways that COVID-19 is spread (coughing, sneezing and the spread of micro-droplets), but also notes, “The virus has been found in the semen and feces (poop) of people with COVID-19.”

It says it’s best to have sex with someone you live with, “If you do have sex with others outside of your household, have as few partners as possible and pick partners you trust. Talk about COVID-19 risk factors, just as you would discuss PrEP, condoms, and other safer sex topics. Ask them about COVID-19 before you hook up.”

It says threesomes or larger gatherings increase the risk of the virus spreading. Those who use hook-up apps, take note: “If you usually meet your sex partners online or make a living by having sex, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy “Zoom parties” or chat rooms may be options for you.”

For sex, it suggests you can, “Wear a face covering or mask. Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread.”

The advice follows a Harvard University study published last month that said wearing a mask during sex can reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The NYC advice goes on to say that sex can be enhanced if you: “Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.”

We’re taking that as an official endorsement of glory holes!

It also stressed that, “Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever,” including your hands and any toys you may have used.

At the time of writing, New York City has had 208,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 17,000 deaths, making it the worst-hit city in the US. In the country as a whole, there have been 2million cases and 115,000 deaths – just over a quarter of the world’s total.