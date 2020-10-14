Newly-single Karamo Brown has a request for those wishing to date him

Do you want to be in with a chance of dating Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown? Well don’t send him photos of your dick or ass as a way to open up a conversation!

Brown, 39, chatted with Us Weekly yesterday about dating again after splitting from his fiancé, producer Ian Jordan, 48. The men had been together for ten years but Brown recently revealed they split around four months ago. He said that spending a concentrated amount of time together during the early days of the pandemic had led him to re-consider their relationship.

Brown is now open to dating but told the magazine that he’s been surprised by some of the messages he’s been receiving.

“Not to be crude or anything, [but] sending inappropriate pics is not a way to ever engage with someone. That’s not universal for ‘hello,’” he said. “I don’t know why guys think that’s an appropriate thing to do. So, it’s like, please keep it respectful. You know what I mean?”

He’s also not a fan of receiving Cardi B lyrics.

“The other day, I got someone who sent me Cardi B lyrics. … They literally sent me Cardi B lyrics for her new song and was like, ‘Hey, can we date?’ And I was like, ‘Why do you think this would be me? Like, me? You think I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, great. Cardi B lyrics. Yes, let’s date.’”

Instead of the hassle of sorting men out via apps, Brown said he’d love to the first gay Batchelor on the TV franchise.

“We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?” he said. “Let me tell you something: what I’ve learned right now — and I tweeted this the other day — is that dating is a mess.”

That tweet revealed the Cardi B lyrics he’d been sent was for her latest single, ‘WAP’, which stands for ‘Wet Ass Pussy’.

Single life is crazy… the direct messages I get. Like WTF. So, if you’re wondering – sending me Cardi B lyrics from WAP does not get my attention in a positive way. Love the song but I want to do NONE of the things they rap about in that song to you or anyone else. Lol pic.twitter.com/VhGS8dkVTV — Karamo (@Karamo) October 1, 2020

Faced with this barrage of sexual messaging, Brown said being on the Batchelor would suit him perfectly.

“So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up.”

Brown, who has two sons aged 23 and 20, confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about his split from Jordan.

“We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’

“We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things,” he explained. “But eventually, I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”