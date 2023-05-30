Noah Galvin & Ben Platt got engaged… again!

L-R: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actors and singers Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have got engaged… again!

You may remember six months ago, Platt asked Galvin to marry him during a night out at a restaurant in Brooklyn. Both men posted photos at the time to their respective social media.

Platt said, “He agreed to hang out forever.” Galvin said, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

Well, it turns out that Galvin didn’t want to miss out on popping the question. Yesterday, both men revealed on their Insta stories that Galvin had got down on one knee to propose to Platt and present him with a ring.

(Photo: @bensplatt/Instagram)

Ben and Noah share a kiss (Photo: @bensplatt/Instagram)

Their labradoodle, George, also played a role. Platt posted a photo of the pooch with a rose in its mouth. He added the caption, “I said yes.”

(Photo: @noahegalvin/Instagram)

They’re not the first celebrity couple to do this double proposal thing. We previously reported on actor Anthony Rapp proposing to his partner, Ken Ithiphol, in November 2019. In March 2020, Ithiphol returned the gesture. He proposed to Rapp against the stunning backdrop of Boynton Canyon in Sedona.

‘Theater Camp’

Both Galvin, 29, and Platt, 29, starred in the Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Galvin has gone on to appear in TV shows The Good Doctor and The Real O’Neals. Platt had a lead role in The Politician and has released a couple of albums of music.

They were friends for five years before finally deciding to get together as a couple just before the pandemic struck at the start of 2020. They ended up spending the first few weeks of the pandemic in isolation together, cementing their romantic relationship.

The men will both appear in the upcoming movie, Theater Camp, due out in July. Watch the trailer below.