Anthony Rapp gets engaged… again!

Actor Anthony Rapp has got engaged… again! The Star Trek: Discovery actor proposed to his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, in Canada last November. He got down on one knee at a party in front of friends and pulled out a ring for Ithiphol.

Now, Ithiphol – a leadership coach and social researcher – has returned the gesture. Rapp took to social media yesterday to reveal that Ken also wanted the opportunity to propose.

“So this happened. Yes, we are already engaged, but I had proposed to Ken. This time, in the most incredible setting imaginable — Boynton Canyon in Sedona — he proposed to me. I was blown away and of course I said yes. I feel so lucky.”

In the comments section, Rapp revealed that, unbeknown to him, friends were lying in wait to take a picture of the moment.

Among those to comment on the photo was Wilson Cruz, the actor who plays Rapp’s love interest on Star Trek. Cruz posted three crying emojis.

On Twitter, skater Adam Rippon was among those to post love hearts.

Rapp posted another photo from their day out, with he and his fiancée standing on the national park’s famous ‘Devil’s Bridge’ rock formation (the religious homophobes will have a field day with that one…!)

Ithiphol posted the same photo with the comment, “Heart and soul rejuvenation.”

Rapp, 48, has been acting since childhood. He is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent, which he reprised on TV.

He reached a whole new audience playing Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery.

Rap and Ithiphol have been together since January 2016. There’s no word yet on when the wedding will take place. Last month they posted engagement shoot photos to their social media.