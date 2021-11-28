tiktalk

One giant Pride flag, the groomsmen’s behinds, & the best male NBA dancer

By

Make a long playlist of Reddit’s favorite LGBTQ-themed songs, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Laverne Cox stayed home.

@lavernecoxI still prefer dressing up and staying home. #TransIsBeautiful

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix] – Conkarah

Xander replaced his stolen Pride flag.

@fitxander🌈 Apparently it’s so big it might be a Guiness World Record 😁 #gay #gaytiktok #lgbtq #gaydad #guinessworldrecords

♬ Kings & Queens – Ava Max

James Fowler shared stories from the set of Queer as Folk.

@morefunwithbears#queerasfolk #queer #gay #gaybear #film #filmcrew #gaybeard #filmproduction #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Morefunwithbears

Aletta Francina did her job.

@alettafrancinaNot me wondering why men never approach me while I’m working when this is the face I walk around with at weddings.

♬ original sound – Aletta Francina

The Phoenix Suns released their secret weapon.

@adriancuriel4Y’all ever seen a boy NBA dancer?:)) #ASOSChaoticToCalm #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Adrian Curiel

Mytch Smith made an entrance.

@mytchsmittyLil gay boy lookin for a fight at thanksgiving dinter #thanksgiving #acab #gay #:)

♬ original sound – Mytch Smith

Noah J. Richter turned around.

@noahjrichteri have an eternal bond with this #dance now 😂🕺🏿 #fyp

♬ High School – Editor

Kelly Rowland‘s f-bomb lived on.

@scotthoyingdrag me kelly!!!!

♬ Christmas sweater – Gerrod

Jayllnn stayed real close.

@realjayllnn😂 ##couple ##sneaky

♬ original sound – FATHA

And Maddie’s family put on their poker faces.

@mpcore#lesbians #lesbian #gay #lgbtq #lgbt #wlw #mlm #queer

♬ original sound – maddie core