Redditors list their favorite LGBTQ-themed songs

Ready for a new earworm? Want some new bops in your rotation? Reddit users in the r/askgaybros forum are listing their favorite LGBTQ-themed songs.
We’ve rounded up more than two dozen suggestions from the thread below, with everyone from Madonna to cupcakKe, from Todrick Hall to Rammstein.
And can we get a “What What”? Yes, someone nominated that 2007 viral video about anal sex. You know the one…
“Mann gegen Mann” by Rammstein
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross
“I Am What I Am” from La Cage aux Folles
“LGBT” by cupcakKe
“F*** The Pain Away” by Peaches
“Take Me to Church” by Hozier
“Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood
“Rainbow Land” by Miley Cyrus feat. Dolly Parton
“Sleepover” by Hayley Kiyoko
“This Charming Man” by The Smiths
“Oh L’Amour” by Erasure
“Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat
“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie
“Dancing on My Own” by Robyn
“Heaven” by Troye Sivan
