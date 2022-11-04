Oprah Winfrey finally reveals whether she’s backing Oz or Fetterman

Oprah Winfrey has finally publicly revealed who she’s backing in the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Last night, at a virtual town hall event, she said she would vote for Democrat John Fetterman if she could.
Up until now, Winfrey has avoided pledging allegiance to either candidate. Although a well-known Democratic supporter, Winfrey gave Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz, his first big break in TV. She has reportedly remained a friend of Oz’s. However, she avoided publicly endorsing his bid to enter politics as a Republican candidate.
“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Winfrey said last night. “But I would tell y’all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”
Fetterman expressed delight at Winfrey’s comments. He tweeted “WELCOME TO #TEAMFETTERMAN, @Oprah!! 🥰”
WELCOME TO #TEAMFETTERMAN, @Oprah!! 🥰 https://t.co/ZSYnEiNTZz
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 4, 2022
The race in Pennsylvania is a close one. Although the state has more registered Democratic voters, Fetterman’s health has emerged as a talking point. He’s still recovering from a stroke he had five months ago and experiencing ongoing auditory processing issues.
At their only live debate last week, Fetterman struggled with some of his answers. Oz, obviously more experienced at live TV, appeared the more polished candidate.
An opinion poll yesterday, commissioned by The Hill, showed Oz inching two points ahead of Fetterman. It’s the first time he’s been ahead and may explain why Winfrey felt moved to say something.
Should Oprah have spoken out earlier?
Online, her comments were welcomed by Fetterman supporters. However, some criticized her for not speaking out earlier.
@Oprah Many of us have been disappointed u have not spoken up. We met mehmet through you. You lent credibility to his quackery. Waiting 5 days before election seems “too little too late”, but I am glad to hear you utter these words even at this stage. John is clearly the better
— Brenda 🌻 ☮️ 🧜♀️🐬🐋💙 🏳️🌈💔 (@dollfinswimmer) November 4, 2022
Too late I have zero respect for her now
She should have done this months ago
— Momofthe4ce (@MomWitch8) November 4, 2022
Others were just pleased she’s said something.
Guys, timing is everything. This is actually good timing.
— It’s James & the Awful Truth🌻 (@TweetFiction) November 4, 2022
This just in: pic.twitter.com/Pg0ivpgM4v
— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 4, 2022
Explaining why she felt moved to voice an opinion on the midterms, Winfrey said she wanted to encourage everyone to vote.
“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us. Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”
“And right now, you have a say in these things we do,” she added.
Oz has not publicly responded to Winfrey’s support for his rival.
11 Comments
Jim
Oprah made millions off the snake oil salesman Oz.
She enabled this carpet beggar.
Vince
She should have come out for Fetterman long ago. Oz might be her friend but if you were to believe her BS then her supporting Fetterman is the only logical response.
still_onthemark
Very late, but welcome. As a donor I get Fetterman’s texts/emails and he’s happy about it. I bet his dog Levi is happy about it too! (Fetterman’s texts/emails are often entertaining.) In the tweets someone says, hey this is perfect timing – maybe, since undecided voters don’t do early voting, they wait til election day.
Fahd
Better late than never, but it’s very late. I’m sure Oprah doesn’t really care, but my opinion of her has not improved.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
She is well aware of the mistake she made of promoting not only this quack but also that phone financial guru Suze Orman, whom it turns how was a minimum wage waitress with absolutely NO background in finance but yet made millions by appearing on Oprah because she got the ratings up. I’ll bet there are so many other things Oprah did for money and ratings (yes, she got a cut of their books and other garbage that was promoted on her show).
Kangol2
Now, now, why did you just tell that tale about Suze Orman?
Let’s review her record: Suze Orman trained with Merrill Lynch after a broker there lost most of her money when she was running a restaurant she founded. Suze Orman then went on to become an VP of investments at Prudential Bache. In 1987, she left Prudential Bache and founded Suze Orman Financial Group, began publishing on financial advising, and held that job until 1997. Between 1995 and 2002, Orman published ten books on financial management, and got her own show on CNBC. She appeared on Oprah in 1998, well after she’d begun her own investment advising firm AND written several books on investments. That is, by which point she was already a trained and established investment advisor.
I know the desire to create myths about people is strong, but when the record (i.e. the truth) runs counter to this, it’s worth paying attention to. Don’t be lying on Suze Orman, now!
BEARY FLINTSTONE
I don’t think Oprah gives a Rat’s azz what the negative Nellie’s think of her! She endorsed him and that’s that!
bachy
Is there some publicly available tally of votes submitted by mail before actual Election Day? I’m curious to know the percentages in my, and other states.
Mack
If you’re referring to votes counted before election day, it’s illegal to release them ahead of the poll closing on Tuesday. Honestly I don’t know if it’s a state law or federal but they’ve had a big to-do over it in Nevada because of one County is “hand counting” and has been told they can’t release any counts prior to the polls closing. Also the media can’t release information until the polls have closed in a particular state.
brian6767
It’s not going to matter now. After that shit show of a debate, he’s going to need all the help he can get.
Kangol2
Let’s hope another of her finds, the increasingly right-wing “Dr. Phil” doesn’t decide he wants to be a US Senator too!