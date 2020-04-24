Cameras rolling

People have a lot to say about this video of Tom Daley kissing a 16-year-old on TikTok

Perez Hilton has taken a break from claiming to be a bullying victim and whining about being single to try to breathe life into a scandal he’s uncovered on social media. 25-year-old British diver Tom Daley kissed a 16-year-old TikTok star on the lips.

A few relevant details: The age of consent in the UK is 16. The TikTok-er, howerver, is an American, where the age of consent ranges from 16-18 depending on the state. And the kiss allegedly took place in China, where the age of consent is somehow 14.

Hilton also claims the boy may have been 15 at the time, and that he may have been drinking.

The gossip blogger says he’s contacted lawyers about what to do with the video, hoping to spark an investigation. It sounds like a weak argument, though we’re guessing Hilton’s main goal is to attract as many eyeballs as possible.

Morally speaking, most people agree that a 25-year-old should not be kissing a 16-year-old under any circumstances.

And people have not been shy to express their opinions on Twitter: