People have a lot to say about this video of Tom Daley kissing a 16-year-old on TikTok

Perez Hilton has taken a break from claiming to be a bullying victim and whining about being single to try to breathe life into a scandal he’s uncovered on social media. 25-year-old British diver Tom Daley kissed a 16-year-old TikTok star on the lips.
A few relevant details: The age of consent in the UK is 16. The TikTok-er, howerver, is an American, where the age of consent ranges from 16-18 depending on the state. And the kiss allegedly took place in China, where the age of consent is somehow 14.
Hilton also claims the boy may have been 15 at the time, and that he may have been drinking.
The gossip blogger says he’s contacted lawyers about what to do with the video, hoping to spark an investigation. It sounds like a weak argument, though we’re guessing Hilton’s main goal is to attract as many eyeballs as possible.
Morally speaking, most people agree that a 25-year-old should not be kissing a 16-year-old under any circumstances.
And people have not been shy to express their opinions on Twitter:
This is @TomDaley1994 who is a 25 year old married man with a child kissing a 16 possiply 15 year old drunk kid at a hotel party. There are literally people defending this fuckery #tomdaley pic.twitter.com/LUXql4ehda
you’re really fucking gross if you’re defending tom daley, a 25 year old, making out with a 16 year old just because “haha every gay gets with older men when they’re that age ?” like how do you not see that that’s an issue
I haven’t seen any evidence related to what tom daley is being accused of, but the age of consent in the UK is 16…. So I don’t think any laws were broken, and calling him a pdphile is slanderous because pdphiles prey on prepubescent children…
yes the age of consent in the UK is 16 BUT tom daley is a GROWN MARRIED MAN with a CHILD
a 16yo is a 16 whether in the US, UK, JPN, or wherever else. their geography should not imply their level of maturity to older members of the community, esp high ranking ones like tom daley.
The Tom Daley thing confuses me as in the UK, consent is 16, the Tik Tok star is 16 and consented. We’ll ignore the fact Tom is married because we knew his marriage was probably open when those nudes leaked… pic.twitter.com/5Gm4qkjXXQ
the mental difference between a fucking 16 year old and a 25 year old man are insane. a kid CANNOT consent and tom daley is a popular celebrity so he’s already in a position of authority and can coerce anyone he wants. he’s a KID in highschool, tom is an adult point black period
When I was 16 I would have kissed a cactus, if I had Tom Daley…the only felony here seems to be a 16yo boy drinking alchool, which is his own fault. It seems you are only using this to make views sulling gay men. There is no sexual offence, 16yo boys are not kids anymore…
Probably ‘leaked’ because he’s lost a few promo deals and feels he needs to get a bit more exposure. Bloody fool.
That’s hardly a kiss
Italy the age of consent is 14. In the U.K. it’s 16. In many states in the U.S. it’s 16. While I have no interest in anyone nearly that young when I lost my virginity I was 13 to an adult man and wouldn’t report it because I was fully consenting. To be honest I would much rather of had the experience with someone my own age. But back then I didn’t dare expose myself at my school because the repercussions would have been even more violent than I was already experiencing as someone who was suspected of being gay.
The crime here is that narcissism has won the day, and tongues are wagging over an insignificant incident that was formulated to attract viewers.
Since the desperate and half-crazy Hilton is involved it might be best not to leap to conclusions. As for the age difference, well I’m sure Tom’s husband would approve.
Good point.
And a fellow gay movie-maker–B.S.–would, too. Good point.
Ha. Looks like Dustin isn’t the only one that likes em young.
I don’t know what happened though. Was it a serious make out or a peck on the lips. I would need to see the video. Personally I’ve always had a hands off policy for anyone under 18. I don’t need a law to tell me it’s wrong.