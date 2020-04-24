People have a lot to say about this video of Tom Daley kissing a 16-year-old on TikTok

Perez Hilton has taken a break from claiming to be a bullying victim and whining about being single to try to breathe life into a scandal he’s uncovered on social media. 25-year-old British diver Tom Daley kissed a 16-year-old TikTok star on the lips.

A few relevant details: The age of consent in the UK is 16. The TikTok-er, howerver, is an American, where the age of consent ranges from 16-18 depending on the state. And the kiss allegedly took place in China, where the age of consent is somehow 14.

Hilton also claims the boy may have been 15 at the time, and that he may have been drinking.

The gossip blogger says he’s contacted lawyers about what to do with the video, hoping to spark an investigation. It sounds like a weak argument, though we’re guessing Hilton’s main goal is to attract as many eyeballs as possible.

Morally speaking, most people agree that a 25-year-old should not be kissing a 16-year-old under any circumstances.

And people have not been shy to express their opinions on Twitter:

This is @TomDaley1994 who is a 25 year old married man with a child kissing a 16 possiply 15 year old drunk kid at a hotel party. There are literally people defending this fuckery #tomdaley pic.twitter.com/LUXql4ehda — Vic (@VicInOz85) April 23, 2020

you’re really fucking gross if you’re defending tom daley, a 25 year old, making out with a 16 year old just because “haha every gay gets with older men when they’re that age ?” like how do you not see that that’s an issue — trevor (@seashellbabe) April 22, 2020

I haven’t seen any evidence related to what tom daley is being accused of, but the age of consent in the UK is 16…. So I don’t think any laws were broken, and calling him a pdphile is slanderous because pdphiles prey on prepubescent children… — Boytoy-19 (@khairlines) April 22, 2020

yes the age of consent in the UK is 16 BUT tom daley is a GROWN MARRIED MAN with a CHILD — ?? ?????? ??? ?? (@lumibby) April 22, 2020

a 16yo is a 16 whether in the US, UK, JPN, or wherever else. their geography should not imply their level of maturity to older members of the community, esp high ranking ones like tom daley. — LÁ basurero (@AronJBrennan) April 23, 2020

The Tom Daley thing confuses me as in the UK, consent is 16, the Tik Tok star is 16 and consented. We’ll ignore the fact Tom is married because we knew his marriage was probably open when those nudes leaked… pic.twitter.com/5Gm4qkjXXQ — Leigh Van Bryan (@LeighBryan) April 23, 2020

the mental difference between a fucking 16 year old and a 25 year old man are insane. a kid CANNOT consent and tom daley is a popular celebrity so he’s already in a position of authority and can coerce anyone he wants. he’s a KID in highschool, tom is an adult point black period — jary ? (@ohheyitsjary) April 23, 2020