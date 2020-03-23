People are really confused about whether or not this reality star just came out as bisexual

Nigerian rapper Usman Umar currently appears on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where he’s navigating a relationship with Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme.

During a recent Q&A with fans on Instagram, Umar left everyone scratching their heads when he seemed to casually come out as bisexual.

During the Q&A session, Umar, who has been pursuing a musical career using the stage name SojaBoy (not to be confused with Soulja Boy), told followers that he likes both men and women. That’s when someone asked for clarification.

“When you say you like both men and women, do you mean you’re bisexual?” the fan asked. To which, 30-year-old Umar replied, “If that is the accurate answer YES.” (He typed “YES” in all caps.)

This immediately had fans wondering why, if Umar is bisexual, this hasn’t been mentioned on the show; however, some were quick to point out that English isn’t his first language, and that he may have misunderstood the word “like” in a non-romantic way.

A little while later, another fan asked Umar “Are you Muslim and gay?” to which he replied, “I’m Muslim and I’m not a Gay[sic].”

Umar has yet to clarify what he meant.

In Nigeria, where Umar lives, same-sex sexual activity is illegal, punishable with death by stoning. Very few people are out and violence against LGBTQ people is so prevalent that man queer Nigerians flee to other countries for protection.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have applied for K-1 visas (available to foreign fiancés of American citizens) and have 90 days to either get married or have the foreign half of the couple deported when the visas expire.

