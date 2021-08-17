Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share some big news

“For some time, [my husband] Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”— Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigiege shares some good news via Twitter
One Comment
Derek Northcutt
Now we can wait for the disgusting comments from Lauren Bogert, Ann Coulter, & Marge Green. They’ll probably say something intelligent like, “if only we had the Taliban government!”