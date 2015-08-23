PHOTOS: Barbie’s gonna flip when she sees what Ken and his buddies are up to

For Canadian photographer Bruce Dean, his work is about more than just taking great pictures. It’s a form of political activism and it’s his way of honoring a close friend who was lost to AIDS in 1988.
“Sam Evans befriended and saved my red-neck bigoted butt by opening my eyes,” Dean, who is straight, tells Queerty in an exclusive interview. “He didn’t need to take the time and patience to reveal the error of my ways, and introduce me to the gay culture, but he did.”
As a result, Dean says, he became a more accepting and open-minded individual.
Dean is known his photographs that feature male action figures placed in homoerotic settings and positions, often to humorous effect.
“A large reason why I use homoerotica is to put ‘gay’ in the face of as many people as possible,” Dean says, “to normalize and gain acceptance, to be part of the movement that makes two men holding hands just part of the street scene and nothing more.”
“I hope that my homoerotica would be as bold, brash, and fearless as Sam.”
Click through to see some of Dean’s work, and check out more on his Flickr page.
Published for one-time use only with permission from Bruce Dean. Photographs may not be saved, copied or republished on any other website.
22 Comments
Paul Scheel
I knew ken and gi joe were too close to just be friends dont ask dont tell lol
Jay Quail
Large Marge
hahahhaha, screw you bruce dean… I copied and saved them…. and you’ll never catch me!
Large Marge
but you really don’t understand copyright law. You can republish these artistic photos legally if you are discussing the art and concept… it’s called critique, which is one of the pillars of copyright law.
So repost and repost and publish and share… it’s all legal you know and only dicks like bruce dean are lying to you to keep you from your fully legal rights.
Suck it Bruce.
RIGay
Number one indicator that society is truly over the hype and hysteria of a non-election election season: The blogs start posting stories about posing Ken dolls.
Grace Giles
I knew it!
Dennis Maloney Jr.
Ken has to have his fun too.
Ben Cook
I was right when I said they wouldn’t mind if you bought another one…Duds Ignacio
Lewis Kinslayer
So we finally find out why Ken and Barbie broke up.
bottom250
Ken was my idol growing up. He was hot, a bottom for obvious reasons and his best friend was Barbie the F#g Hag. I so could relate to him.
Glücklich
I’m lost. What does Alec Mapa (whom I can’t stand) have to do with any of this?
Stache99
@Glücklich: Ha. Looks like two different stories here.
Billy Budd
Disgusting. I hate dolls.
Glücklich
@Billy Budd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7oKDtytJnE
Michael Mueller
Lorenzo Wachter Buchanan So, this is why Brandi gave up on life and became a coked-out, meth-head exotic dancer/escort!!! Ken was cheating on her with hella guys. Guess that solves the mystery of Brandi…
Clark35
This guy is a shitty wannabe photographer/”artist” that smokes way too much pot. This sort of thing has been done a lot before with Barbie and Ken dolls.
Clark35
Honestly who cares about this wannabe “artist”? He’s not even LGBT.
throwslikeagirl
If this sort of thing is of interest, check out the documentary, “Marwencol”. A terrific movie, it’s about nothing less than the act of creativity being a life-force. It was well-received at Sundance when it first came out a few years ago.
Dewayne Loftis
Filth
Jessica Tom
