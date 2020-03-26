PHOTOS: Chris Meloni leaves fans parched modeling just a kilt and tube socks

Still got it

A momentary ray of sunshine burst through the algorithm when Christopher Meloni introduced the world to his “quarantine kilt.”

What, exactly, is a “quarantine quilt”? Who cares!? Christopher Meloni is posing shirtless in a kilt, this isn’t a time for silly questions.

The 58-year-old former Law and Order: SVU and Oz star took to Twitter to share two variations of his quarantine attire.

We know which one we’re partial to.

In one photo, Meloni rocks some brown boots, the aforementioned kilt, a ruffly white shirt, and red-tinted sunglasses.

We give it a toot!

But sometimes the best looks are achieved by editing down, and Meloni’s second iteration certainly screams “yas, daddy.”

Here, he models just tube-socks and the kilt:

Two looks, one kilt.

“Quarantine Kilt. With glasses or without,” he wrote, as if there were any real competition between the two.