PHOTOS: Up close and personal with new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada’ pit crew

It can be hard to keep up with the ever-expanding universe of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but here to anchor the fact that Canada is set to premiere its very own iteration of the franchise on July 2 are the men who’ll be acting as official eye candy all season.
Related: Winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ quits drag for good, tells fans to “forget me”
We caught our first glimpse of the fabulous fivesome in the trailer for the new season, where you can also get acquainted with the fierce competing queens:
And here’s a closer look at the scantily clad supporting cast mates:
Seth:
Eric
View this post on Instagram
This is 30. ?? Normally I don't like celebrating my birthday, but turning 30 is something I've been looking forward to for a long time. This past year I've been working hard on my fitness and couldn't be happier with how I am today, physically and mentally ??? . Photography and Styling by Ed Dandy . Cropped to meet Instagrams "community guidelines" . #birthday #gay #fitness #abs #muscle #lifegoals #health #gayman #moustache #tattoos
Ming
View this post on Instagram
At the end of week 9, Ming looked in the mirror in his pink workout panties. Playing in the background was the Sydney 2000 Olympic Opening Ceremony. Juan Antonio Samuranch had just addressed the audience at Homebush and John Farnham and Olivia Newton John had just sung ‘Dare to Dream’ and wished all the athletes good luck. Ming couldn’t help but feel nostalgic for the land Down Under. Australia had also been doing very well at handling COVID even though they were initially on the same trajectory as Canada, if not worse. Le sigh. That was french for *sigh*. That could’ve been me. That should’ve been me! When will he be able to go back to the gym? When will he have to wear pants to workout again? When will his feet stop shedding like a young snake going through puberty? Who is that girl I see? Only time will tell… . . . #thotiana #thirsty #postworkout #homeworkout #edited #filtered #picsart #gayboy #gayasian #gayundies #fbf #fbfriday??
View this post on Instagram
What a great day! Not gonna lie I kinda thought why the eff did I sign up to this, but I’m glad I did in the end. It’s been 7 years since I last swam in an actual swimming race and it seems like she’s still got it. More importantly all our @triggerfish_waterpolo relays medaled at the @dsctoronto All Out Masters Swim Meet!!!!! Mixed 4x50m medley relay ? Mixed 4x100m FS relay ? Men’s 4x50m medley relay ? Men’s 4x100m FS relay ? Men’s 4x 50m FS relay ? Mixed 4x50m medley relay ? My personal 50m BR 32.54s ?, 50m FS 27.48s ? PULL MY! PULL MY TRIGGERFISH (?????)! Big thank you to those Triggerfish that came and supported and volunteered! And HUGE thank you to DSC! . . . #swimming #swimmingpool #swimmingcompetition #mastersswimming #longcourse #gaysports #gaysportswear #igla #gayboys #lgbtsports #lgbtswimming #gayspeedo
View this post on Instagram
Dance Cardio is the new fetch and Ming was determined to make it happen! Ming counted the days, 7-8-9. 9 days of no gym. He had tried his best to maintain some exercise regime. On day 1 he went for a run. He used to run in his 20s. Now, a 20 minute run left him with sacroiliac joint dysfunction and secondary glute/piriformis/obturator tightness, both internal AND external. That still hadn’t resolved and it was day 9. So, no more running. The same advice he had given patients time and time again of ‘you can’t just do stuff without preparing your body for it ‘rang true for him now. He guessed that in his mid 30s he couldn’t just go for a run ‘coz he felt like it’. Instead Ming discovered a new way to get an hours worth of cardio in a day. He found Mylee. A Korean girl who would teach him ‘simple’ choreography for top 40 songs. Now, Ming wasn’t a dancer and there were a few things he soon realised. Learning ‘simple’ choreography is not simple. Dancing and making it look ‘cool’ is also not easy. Your face is not sexy when you learn sexy moves. Needless to say, he sweated, he body rolled, he squatted and bounced and head whipped. What a workout. Tomorrow, more dancing! . . . #selfisolation #homeworkout #homeworkoutselfie #postworkoutselfie #gayasian #gayboyselfie #gaysian #flexing #flexingforthegram
View this post on Instagram
Ming looked at the invite to his favourite Latino friend Jose’s destination wedding. ‘What the fuck? What does that even mean? Category is gay mexican beach cowboy realness’. Ming scratched his head, he should really put that lotion on his head to treat that dermatitis that had been bothering him recently. Good thing he had that big woven cowboy hat and a skimpy speedo. DONE! . . . . #beachphoto #beachphotography #beachphotos #playadelcarmen #playadelcarmenmexico #mexicancowboy #gaymexico #instagays #musclephoto #instatravels #gaycation #gayvacation
View this post on Instagram
ERROR 3987654: An unknown network error has occurred Ming clicked ‘Shared’ on his post. This was the 7th time he had tried to post this photo. I’ll give you an ‘unknown error’ Instagram, he thought as he bashed the top right corner again. Le sigh. Still frozen, into the unknown. He breathed in and out in a non mindful way and clicked the single side button with his right thumb. ?: @coyotejocks ?: @spencerxphoto . . . . #error #glitch #jocks #gayjocks #whiteundieswednesday #undies #pants #coyotejocks #fitnessphotography #tbt?? #tbthursday #thursdays #fitnessphotograph #muscles #absworkout #abphoto #gayasian #gaysian #gaysians #gaysiansunited
View this post on Instagram
‘I see women, but I am hearing a lot of men’s voices’ Edith 2020 ?: @coyotejocks . . . #transformationtuesday #tuesdaymotivation #tuesdayvibes #jockstrap #gayboy #gayboys #instagayboy #instadragqueen #instamuscle #muscles #musclegay #musclequeen #muscledrag #muscledragqueen #transform #transformations
Travis
Ev
View this post on Instagram
Tentative. Pensive. Lethargic. Rough week, this one. Hope everyone's doing well, staying safe, and finding happiness where they can ?????? . . . . . . #stuckinside #quarantinelife #shadow #cold #coldlight #muscle #pensive #stuck #gaysofinstagram #instagay #gaymuscle #fit #fitness #chest #pecs #piercing #bulgarian #bulgarianboys #canadaboys #strong #staystrong