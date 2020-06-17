PHOTOS: Up close and personal with new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada’ pit crew

It can be hard to keep up with the ever-expanding universe of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but here to anchor the fact that Canada is set to premiere its very own iteration of the franchise on July 2 are the men who’ll be acting as official eye candy all season.

Related: Winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ quits drag for good, tells fans to “forget me”

We caught our first glimpse of the fabulous fivesome in the trailer for the new season, where you can also get acquainted with the fierce competing queens:

And here’s a closer look at the scantily clad supporting cast mates:

Seth:

Eric

Ming

Travis

Ev