Winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ quits drag for good, tells fans to “forget me”

James Ross, the former drag queen who went by Tyra Sanchez and took home the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, has one final message for Tyra’s online audience: “Forget me.”

Ross has had a contentious relationship with the Drag Race fandom, which is known to behave horribly to some queens, sometimes going so far as to send racist messages and even threats of violence.

Of course, Ross has often escalated things, telling fans to kill themselves and threatening to attack DragCon, an action that got him banned from the massive event.

Ross posted one (possibly?) last Twitter thread on the topic, saying enough is enough:

When will you faggots learn I do what I want, not what you want me to do. — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 8, 2020

You act as tho this comes from no where. Every morning I wake to your racist hate and I say nothing. I block you and keep moving. Today I have time. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of white people leaving comments on my page, inboxing me hate every single damn day. — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 7, 2020

And don’t fucking tell me there are more important issues to discuss right now when I’ve been screaming those important issues for the last ten years while you continue to send your racists hate daily. — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 7, 2020

And FYI RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race and World of Wonder have been silent for years about black lives mattering. Don’t for a second think they care about you. It’s simply the trendy thing for them to do at this time. They are racist themselves. — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 7, 2020

You don’t fucking get it. I WANT ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR TOXIC COMMUNITY. STOP TAGGING ME IN YOUR POSTS, STOP INCLUDING ME WITH YOUR WINNERS. JUST FORGET ME. DAMN IS THAT SO FUCKING HARD TO DO? — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 7, 2020

And pinned to Ross’ Twitter profile (all Trya accounts have been deactivated), is this request:

Ross, James Ross. You can call me Jay. You may refer to me as he, him, your majesty or Zaddy pic.twitter.com/gOgEL8jvFk — James Ross (@creatoriv) March 27, 2020

After the DragCon incident, Ross later apologized for his role in the conflict.

“I was on an extreme roller coaster of emotions. So many ups and too many downs. Exhausted, I was just ready to get off the ride. Last year I finally did just that. Exit the ride,” he wrote at the time.

“I learned that for years I’ve been unknowingly beating myself up. Never believing I was good enough, I looked for acceptance in the wrong places and accepted undeserving treatment … I allowed the negativity to consume me. Bottling it inside and smiling through tears I became rebellious; thought it empowered me.

“I know right from wrong and I for damn sure know the online behavior I displayed in recent years ain’t how my momma raised me!

“No more fighting wars with hearts and anger, instead I decided to lead by example with dignity, honesty and integrity. I am here to encourage others and to stand together in love.”