PHOTOS: Figure skater Jason Brown is ready to compete in his first Olympics since coming out

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing. Between now and February 20, we’ll spotlight some of the inspiring LGBTQ athletes vying for gold.

Jason Brown has been a staple in the figure skating world for years, but this will be his first Olympics competing as an out gay man. He previously won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The nine-time Grand Prix medalist, two-time Four Continents medalist, and 2015 U.S. national champion came out last year on Instagram during Pride Month, saying, “I believe that love will always win, and every story will unfold differently for each individual. Mine unfolds now. I’m gay, and that’s a story still being written…”

Here’s a look at his Instagram:

Here’s Brown’s routine from the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship Short Program, which earned him 4th place: