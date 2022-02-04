PHOTOS: Figure skater Jason Brown is ready to compete in his first Olympics since coming out

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing. Between now and February 20, we’ll spotlight some of the inspiring LGBTQ athletes vying for gold.
Jason Brown has been a staple in the figure skating world for years, but this will be his first Olympics competing as an out gay man. He previously won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The nine-time Grand Prix medalist, two-time Four Continents medalist, and 2015 U.S. national champion came out last year on Instagram during Pride Month, saying, “I believe that love will always win, and every story will unfold differently for each individual. Mine unfolds now. I’m gay, and that’s a story still being written…”
Here’s a look at his Instagram:
Here’s Brown’s routine from the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship Short Program, which earned him 4th place:
2 Comments
Prowelsh56
How wonderful for this young man. I applaud him for saying that he is a GAY man. In this day and age when so many in the community constantly what to corral everyone under the banner of QUEER…very refreshing. Way too much of that hijacking of the moniker LGBTQ!!!!! ” G” so nice to see us represented. He seems like a very kind and considerate man. Best wishes to him and hope he enjoys the experience at the Olympics….
Derek Northcutt
He’s a gay ice skater. I am a gay French teacher. Who would’ve guessed?