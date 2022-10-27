Prince Harry memoir: Book’s title, cover and publication date finally revealed

Prince Harry’s book publishers, Penguin Random House, have finally revealed the publication date of his eagerly-awaited memoir.

The book is entitled ‘Spare’. This presumably relates to Harry’s position in the royal family.

“An heir and a spare,” is a semi-joking reference to the minimum number of children the wives of future kings should bear. If William is the heir to the throne, that makes Harry the ‘spare’.

In a tweet, Penguin said, “On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Personal and emotionally powerful, SPARE will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities.”

Transworld is a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

In a separate press statement, the publishers said the book was “full of insight, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom.”

It suggested the book would begin with the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Some money to HIV-related charity

It also said the duke has donated $1.5million to Sentebale, a charity helping children affected by HIV/AIDS. He will also donate £300,000 to WellChild, which he has been a patron of for the past 15 years.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry received a $20million advance for the book.

The book was first expected to come out ahead of the holiday season to maximize sales. However, when Penguin failed to include the title on its list of fourth-quarter releases, a 2023 publication began to look likely.

Rumors have also swirled that Harry added additional material following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth in September.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, flew back to the UK to attend the Queen’s funeral and attended several events. This included a public walkabout with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Again, some royal insiders debated whether Harry might want to tone down revelations in the book, following what appeared to be a thawing of relations between him and William.

Guess we’re now going to have to wait until January to find out.

Spare is available to pre-order now.

