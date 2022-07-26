Antoni Porowski marks three years with boyfriend Kevin Harrington with cutest beach photo ever

View this post on Instagram
Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and boyfriend Kevin Harrington have both marked their third anniversary together.
Porowski rarely talks about his private life and has not spoken to the media about his relationship with Harrington.
However, followers began to suspect Harrington was more than just a friend when they began posting photos of themselves together on vacation and hanging out.
At the end of last week, Porowski posted an Instagram pic of him and Harrington together. “Here’s to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these,” he said.
The accompanying photo was him and Harrington together on a beach.
Harrington also posted a photo of him and Porowski, with a caption: “Cheers to 3 years, or if you factor in lockd0wn, 407 💙”
Harrington works as a freelance advertising and marketing Strategy Director. He’s based in New York City and has worked on previous campaigns for adidas, Hershey’s, and Peacock.
Netflix announced in May that it has renewed Queer Eye for a seventh season. The show will next be heading to New Orleans. Besides his work on the makeover show, Porowski recently flexed his acting muscles on the four-part, Polish-language drama, Królowa (which translates as ‘Queen’ or ‘The Queen’). Made for Netflix Poland, it’s available to view internationally.
