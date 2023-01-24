Randy Rainbow’s latest is one of his best… but Kevin McCarthy may not think so

Randy Rainbow returned to YouTube yesterday with his first video of 2023. This time, he turned his sights upon Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party’s messy election for Speaker of the House.

The House voted 15 times earlier in the month for the speaker position. A rebel number of around 20 GOP representatives stubbornly refused to throw their support behind McCarthy. He was, however, eventually elected.

Rainbow, who has now been nominated for four Emmy award over the last four years, uses “Master of the House” from Les Misérables to lampoon McCarthy.

Watch.

We’re pleased to see George Santos gets name-checked (“Chaos in the house, imbecilic scum, Boebert doesn’t even know what state she’s from. Marjorie’s a mess, Matt’s a ticking bomb, Santos says he’s Ariana Grande’s mom.”) However, please Mr. Rainbow, if you’re not already working on it, a parody dedicated exclusively to George Antony Devolder Kitara Santos would be welcome next!

