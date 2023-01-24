George Santos and Trixie Mattel get into an online spat

Scandal-rocked GOP liar George Santos engaged in a Twitter spat with Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel last night.

Santos began by blasting comic impressions of him on late-night TV shows. He singled out Jon Lovitz, who impersonated Santos on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” bragged Santos. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

Among those to respond was Trixie Mattel. She came to Lovitz’ defense, saying, “Maybe the source material was weak.”

Related: George Santos confirms that was him in drag: “I was young and had fun at a festival”

Santos, going by the number of drag queens he follows on Instagram, is quite a Drag Race fan. He couldn’t resist responding.

Clearly you know all about weak acting skills @trixiemattel ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SzoAQhOr0F — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 24, 2023

Mattel shot back with a quote from Santos’ own mouth. Denying he was ever a drag queen, Santos recently explained away photos of him dressed as a woman as the time he “had fun at a festival.”

Mattel said, “I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!” Her tweet quickly gained over 20k likes.

Again, Santos couldn’t resist responding, saying, “It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too. 💪🏼🇺🇸”

Santos won New York’s district 3 by flipping it from Democrat to Republican.

It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too. 💪🏼🇺🇸 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 24, 2023

Although Santos is now trying to have people believe he once dressed as a woman for a laugh, more videos and photos are emerging. Brazilian TV dug up another video of him, as drag alter ego Kitara Ravache, dancing at an event in the 00s.

Brazilian news published more footage of George Santos in drag as Kitara Ravache. pic.twitter.com/1C6yqIKw9L — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2023

Questions grow around George Santos’ finances

Santos’ résumé fabrications and drag background make headlines, but The Hill reports the lawmaker’s financial woes are what could sink him.

Besides his sudden increase in wealth around 2019, questions are growing asked about his campaign finances. For example, it now emerges his campaign submitted numerous expense claims for $199.99. This is one cent below the amount where claims have to include a receipt.

Robert Maguire is research director with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. He told The Hill such filings raise red flags about the accuracy of the expense filings.

“It is not something we see very often, mostly because we don’t see campaigns engaging in what appears to be pretty obvious lying on their campaign finance reports,” Maguire said Friday. “And so it’s something that could end up being used to prove ‘knowing and willful’ violations of the rules.”

Investigators will also drill down into how Santos supposedly loaned $700,000 of his own money to his campaign. If that money was knowingly funneled from secret donors, that’s a potential felony.

Santos’ lawyers declined to comment to The Hill about its report, citing ongoing investigations.