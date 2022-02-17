closet door bustdown

Rapper Lil Wop was “definitely not hacked,” definitely is bisexual

Photo: Instagram

Rapper Lil Wop has come out as bisexual via social media.

Sporting bleached hair and pigtails, the 26-year-old rapper, who was previously signed to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records, made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

“I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls,” he wrote on both social media platforms, along with a smiley face emoji and pink hearts. “It’s W.E,” he added.

While many commenters chimed in to offer support, some questioned if the announcement was legitimate, with people posting that Wop’s account had been hacked.

In a followup comment, Wop posted, “I’m gay idgaf what anybody think foreal.”

“I’m definitely not hacked,” he added in a followup post on Instagram.

Wop is no longer signed to a label, but hasn’t stopped producing music. He dropped four mixtapes in 2020 and one in 2021, and says more is on the way.

