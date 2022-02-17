Rapper Lil Wop was “definitely not hacked,” definitely is bisexual

Rapper Lil Wop has come out as bisexual via social media.

Sporting bleached hair and pigtails, the 26-year-old rapper, who was previously signed to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records, made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

“I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls,” he wrote on both social media platforms, along with a smiley face emoji and pink hearts. “It’s W.E,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wopster 🍦⚡️™️🦇 (@lilwop17_)

While many commenters chimed in to offer support, some questioned if the announcement was legitimate, with people posting that Wop’s account had been hacked.

In a followup comment, Wop posted, “I’m gay idgaf what anybody think foreal.”

“I’m definitely not hacked,” he added in a followup post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wopster 🍦⚡️™️🦇 (@lilwop17_)

Wop is no longer signed to a label, but hasn’t stopped producing music. He dropped four mixtapes in 2020 and one in 2021, and says more is on the way.

Here’s some of the response on Twitter:

so proud of you pic.twitter.com/GcG7MDZukO — Marius ? (@nasmarianax) February 14, 2022

live your truth ?? — ????? ?? (@lilnasxmajor) February 14, 2022

W proud of u king — ENOUGHTOGETBY (@FuckingJacob) February 14, 2022

Congrats tho bro? i love it be u man — Electra ? (@thisElectra) February 14, 2022

Proud of u legend — —iel (@locatetomemory) February 14, 2022