Raymond Gutierrez came out during the pandemic, encouraging us all to do the same

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Raymond Gutierrez, 37

Bio: Raymond Gutierrez is a Filipino TV host, columnist, and actor. He is the son of veteran actors Eddie Gutierrez and Anabelle Rama. His twin brother, Richard Gutierrez, is also an actor, as is his older sister, Ruffa Gutierrez. Talk about showbiz, baby! According to his parents, Raymond is the funniest in the family, which is something we can definitely get behind.

Coming Out: In August, Gutierrez came out as gay in an exclusive interview with Mega Magazine.

In the interview, Gutierrez talked about how growing up was difficult for him. “Growing up, it was hard for me to even acknowledge who I am. Like, what is this?” he said. “I had my brother who was so similar to me but so different in so many ways. But he never had to explain his sexuality, so why should I? And that was my thinking growing up.”

He also discussed how he felt pressure not to do anything that could negatively impact his family.

“Being part of a family that is in the public space – we’re all entertainers for many generations already – I wasn’t deciding on things just on my own. Things that I do will not only affect me, but will also affect my family. So, that was kind of like the burden that I was carrying,” he added.

It didn’t help that the entertainment industry wasn’t super accepting either, at least back then.

“Back then, being the new person on TV, I was bullied by a lot of the older people in the studios,” he said in the interview. “10 years ago, it was totally different. You feel like a mutant? People really wanted to put me in a corner and… kind of diminish my skills and what I can bring to the table because of my sexual preference.”

Ultimately, Gutierrez credits the pandemic for inspiring his coming out, and teaching him to “live your life because life is short.”

Chosen Family: After coming out, Gutierrez received a flood of support from his famous family.

And while he realizes not everyone can receive this same kind of support from their family, Gutierrez encourages others to live as their authentic selves.

“As I grew older and as I matured, I realized the best thing that you can really offer your family is to be yourself. So drop the cloak, drop the act; just be yourself. And again, I’m lucky just because my family wants nothing but the best for me. They always just want me to be happy.” he said.

“At the same time, I had friends that are like family to me. My chosen family who made it much easier to kind of realize that it’s never too late to love yourself, it’s never too late to acknowledge those feelings, and face your fears.”

If that’s not worth a standing ovation, we don’t know what is.

