I think he’s the most meaningful person that was ever on that show. And there’s so many people that came out of all those different seasons, who made a huge impact. But Pedro was, by far, the most meaningful.



He actually, you know, changed not only many people’s minds about HIV and living with HIV, but he changed my own mind about it. Which is very ironic, because I am now HIV positive myself and very open about that.



And he was the first positive example of someone that I saw talking about it in that era, when it was incredibly taboo to talk about not only being gay publicly, but also being HIV positive.



99% of the population would have fled from that immediately, if you presented that.

‘The Real World: New Orleans’ star Danny Roberts speaking exclusively to Queerty about the legacy of fellow ‘Real World’ alum Pedro Zamora, who would have turned 52 today. Look for our full interview with Danny soon.