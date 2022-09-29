This recently out girl’s friends held an iconic funeral for her heterosexuality

Have you ever felt like your old self died when you finally came out to people? For a group of queer friends in Los Angeles, their last remaining “straight” member experiencing this feeling was cause for celebration.

In a hilarious TikTok video, Nicole Maynard and friends celebrated her coming out by holding a funeral for her heterosexuality. If the message weren’t clear enough, the “RIP STRAIGHT NICOLE” banner should suffice in summarizing.

It seems like the coming out party we all deserved:

The party was complete with veils, eulogies, and seemingly plenty to drink. A celebration of her straight life — or, at least, the end of it.

“The funeral was everything I could have hoped for and more,” Maynard said in a recent interview. “I have always been the token ‘straight’ friend in the friend group, and then after a break up with a man this year, I finally felt ready to explore my bisexuality.”

She had apparently already explored a bit, having made out with a girl she met on Hinge this past Fourth of July. The gay agenda is apparently in full effect even on hetero holidays, who knew!

The funeral aspect of it all started as an inside joke with the group, but was just too good not to make official.

“The idea of ‘RIP Straight Nicole’ took off, and then I decided there was no better way to celebrate my coming out than a funeral for my straight self,” she says. “I told my friends the idea, designed an invitation, and my friends did the rest.”

“I went to the Halloween store and got a tombstone,” Maynard’s best friend Amanda Brown remarks. “The dress code was all black. We got veils, and the cups and shot glasses were black.

“We also had to share memories of the ‘deceased’, so I shared stories about her in college making out with frat boys. Then we described how the person passed, so we had photos of her making out with her first girl and her with her girlfriend.”

The video has received an outpouring of love and support, as it should.

“The comments have been so sweet; me and Nicole have been sharing them back and forth,” Brown says. “People have been congratulating Nicole, saying they’re so proud of her, welcoming her, saying everyone needs friends like this and they wish they could have done this.”

With any luck, this will be the start of an adorable new trend.