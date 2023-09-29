Rina Sawayama & Empress Of team up, Jung Kook goes “3D”, & Nathan Lane croons about his “Gay Old Life”

A good bop comes in many forms. It can be from a musical, a pairing of alternative pop divas, an indie boy on the rise, or even a South Korean heartthrob. This week, we have all of these and then some, and much like queerness, we are open to any and all bops in all of their glory.

Let’s take a peek into the eclectic offerings for us in this week’s edition of “bop after bop”…..

“Kiss Me” by Empress Of & Rina Sawayama

Two angels of the indie-pop scene, Empress Of and Rina Sawayama, have teamed up on a heavenly new track titled “Kiss Me”, filled with enticing melodies and flawlessly woven together vocals. Accompanied by a music video that sees the pair gliding through the trees together donned with angel wings and sitting atop a crescent moon, this release is nothing short of magical. It’s also divine timing, as Empress Of will be supporting Rina on her current tour. It seems as though all the stars aligned for this release, and if this stellar pop song is anything to go by, both of these artists are only going to continue their rise.

“3D” by Jung Kook (feat. Jack Harlow)

Jung Kook has always been a heartthrob, but his new single “3D” has made our hearts race for more reasons than one. The BTS member has dived in head first to that ’90s boy band sound and aesthetic that shaped our childhood, and this seductive pop R&B sound fits him well (but not as good as the suit he is wearing in this music video). Teaming up with Jack Harlow, who we of course know from his iconic collaboration with Lil Nas X, his verse really takes the track to the next level, and this new drop from JK is a home run in his current string of hits.

“Gay Old Life” (from Dicks: The Musical) by Nathan Lane

If you’re looking for a queer, riotous, and expertly-crafted musical experience, mark your calendars for DICKS: THE MUSICAL this October. If you’re as excited as we are, thankfully a taste of the soundtrack has dropped this week: a show-stopping anthem from none other than Nathan Lane titled “Gay Old Life.” With toe-tapping melodies and a dash of Broadway-style flair, this track is an absolute delight. A special appearance from Megan Mullally at the end adds an extra layer of camp, and this number is only a glimpse into the raucous and madcap experience to come when DICKS: THE MUSICAL is released in select theaters on October 6 and nationwide on October 20.

“Lemons” by Dylan And the Moon & Jason Derulo

Indie pop boy Dylan And The Moon has teamed up with hit-maker Jason Derulo on his breezy new track “Lemons”, a juicy pop tune that offers anthemic lyrics reminding us all not to take life too seriously. Singing “My life ain’t perfect but I can’t complain / life gave me lemons I made lemonade”, it’s got some summertime sensibilities that will get you through fall. Dylan has a bright, inviting voice made for pop music, and this track proves he is enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“Mosquito” by PinkPantheress

The queen of UK garage pop, PinkPantheress, is having a moment. After her song “Boy’s A Liar pt. 2” with Ice Spice dominated this summer, this rising bedroom-popstar returns with her latest track “Mosquito”. Pink layers her dreamy vocals over a glittery drum and bass beat, infusing it with a sensible R&B poise that shows off her refreshing take on pop music. In the music video, PinkPantheress is placed in the center of London’s shopping culture, splurging on retail therapy with her friends Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte), and Yara Shahidi (black-ish). Diving into iconic shopping destinations like New Bond Street, Tiffany, Fendi, Liberty, and Royal Arcade, the video is a nostalgia-tinged throwback to ’00s music video aesthetics and continues her ongoing love letter to Y2K style.