Rosie O’Donnell has been asked to bring back her iconic talk show and here’s what she said…

“I feel like for me, it was really of a time. The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge.

I read PEOPLE and I half the time don’t know who’s in it. Imagine the stories that you promote as the big story, like so-and-so and so-and-so had a baby. I’m like, ‘What? Who? From where?’ So I don’t think that I would do it again.

[That said], my career has been so unpredictable that you never know what will happen. But I think that the time is past for that for me.”Rosie O’Donnell speaking to PEOPLE magazine about whether she will ever bring back her iconic daytime talk show.