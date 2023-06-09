Rosie O’Donnell doesn’t mince words while talking about Trump’s latest indictment: “I hope they ‘cuff him”

You’ve likely heard by now that Donald Trump was indicted… UHGAIN.

According to the New York Times, a federal grand jury has charged the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president with 37–yes, 37!–counts relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and efforts to obstruct the government from recovering them.

Trump is accused of 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Perhaps nobody’s more thrilled by this news than his longtime archnemesis, Rosie O’Donnell.

The 61-year-old funny lady immediately responded to yesterday’s news with 15-second TikTok featuring more of her original Trump artwork along with the words “ESPIONAGE – U CREEP” and “BRAVO JACK SMITH” set to the song “Let Me Show You How” by the band Royal Deluxe.

She followed that up with a second video a short while later calling it a “happy day” and praising special counsel Jack Smith, who has been overseeing the investigation for the Justice Department.

“Thank God for Jack Smith,” she said. “Thank God, literally. I’m gonna get a tattoo of him.”

“Seven indictments and more to come for the worst president in the history of our country. A horrible human with no moral code, no ability to be honest.”

O’Donnell went on to call Trump a “criminal” and a “rapist” before telling his supporters they are “in a cult.”

“And when you’re in a cult, you believe anything that the leader says, even if it’s bad for you,” she said. “Well, this leader is not a leader. He’s a horrible, horrible human being.”

She continued, “And on Tuesday we’ll all see him do the perp walk in Miami. I hope they ‘cuff him. I hope they don’t give him bail. I hope that he gets everything he deserves. That’s a lot of bad karma coming right at you, Donald. Life is good.”

O’Donnell and Trump’s rivalry dates back to her days as a co-host on The View when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner.

Since then, he’s publicly attacked her several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday, the day before his 77th birthday, for his second arrest and arraignment in just two months. He has indicated that he will plead not guilty.