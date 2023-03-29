Rosie O’Donnell just hinted about whether we can expect a reboot of her iconic talk show any time soon

Rosie O’Donnell just launched a brand new podcast, Onward with Rosie O’Donnell, and already people wanna know if rebooting her daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, could be next for the beloved funny lady.

In 2021, O’Donnell said she’d been approached about bringing back the iconic show, which ran from 1996 to 2002, but that she wasn’t so into the idea, saying, “I think that the time is past.”

“I feel like for me, it was really of a time,” she told People. “The time to start a new show for TV now, with the social delivery platforms that they have, is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge.”

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her podcast, O’Donnell, who just turned 61, once again implied that bringing back the show is probably never gonna happen.

How come?

Basically because she just wants to stay home and hang out in her PJs with her kids and grandkids.

“I feel like 0 to 30, you’re just figuring out what’s going on,” she says. “Then, 30 to 60, you’re having kids, you’re getting married, you’re getting divorced, you’re figuring out your life. And then 60 on, you have to decide how much quality time is left and what do I wanna do with it.”

“What do I wanna do? How is there something that can make it easy to do, [something] creative, but will still keep me home?”

While this is likely a total bummer for die-hand fans of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, we also get it. Anyone who follows O’Donnell on TikTok knows she has an amazing California beach house overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It’s where she posts 99% of her videos. If we lived there, we’d never wanna leave either!

Doing the new podcast is perfect, O’Donnell says, because she gets to chat with friends, artists, celebrities, and other interesting people but she never has to leave the house. She also says she’s been “very lucky” when it comes to finding great subjects.

“I have wonderful friends and I’ve met some great people,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “And I get to talk to artists that fascinate and inspire me and to real people going through struggles.”

Onward With Rosie O’Donnell is distributed by iHeartPodcasts as part of its Outspoken Podcast Network. New episodes drop every Tuesday.