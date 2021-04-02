Sarah Palin reveals she has “bizarre” Covid symptoms, urges mask wearing

Over a year into the pandemic and Sarah Palin is finally on board with mask wearing after catching Covid.

The former Republican governor of Alaska and shockingly unqualified 2008 vice presidential nominee announced she’s experiencing “bizarre” symptoms and is proof “anyone can catch this.”

Palin revealed she contracted the virus along with several of her family members, including 12-year-old son Trig.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday she commented that the “worst thing about COVID” is “When you’re not feeling well, don’t you still just want your mom?”

“As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this,” she added.

The reality TV star and right-wing news commentator explains that it started when “one of my daughters awoke to having lost her sense of taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive COVID test, then was quarantined in isolation.”

“I then observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive,” she says. “Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications [Trig was born with Down syndrome], so with a high fever he was prescribed azithromycin, which really seemed to help, and I increased amounts of vitamins I put in his puréed food.”

She adds that she experienced some “bizarre” symptoms of the virus like loss of smell and taste, assuming it was “unmistakable COVID caught me.”

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” she says. “There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger … But please be vigilant, don’t be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it.”

It’s almost as if mask wearing and following health guidelines aren’t actually political issues. Imagine that.