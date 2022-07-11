Sean Cody star Randy dies at the age of 33

The adult film performer known as Randy on Sean Cody sadly died on Saturday at the age of 33.
Just last week, Randy launched a GoFundMe after being hospitalized with kidney problems, though an exact cause of death has not been publicly shared.
Adult site Str8Up (link work-unfriendly) reports his GoFundMe read:
Hello, I am in need of help for when I recover from my injury. I woke up deathly ill and finally went to the hospital and my kidney function was at 21% amongst a couple other issues but the kidneys being the most serious. I am feeling better. I have been in the hospital for 5 days now and as most of you know I am in recovery and I was living in a halfway house. Because I have been gone for so long I was discharged. Now when I leave I dont know what I am going to do or where I am going to go. I have been in recovery since November 9, 2021. Life has gotten much better and I am so happy to have made it this far. Unfortunately, I have this setback with my health. Any donations will go towards finding a place to live and help me get back on my feet. Anything helps. To all my fans who still support me and follow me, I love you all!
The site also notes that Randy had been open for years about his battle with addiction prior to entering recovery.
Randy, who was straight, was the most-featured performer at the popular adult studio, which is known for casting gay-for-pay models.
“I really give it my all. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to do this, and grateful for all the fans that I have. I love them all, and they are what keeps my career going,” he told Str8Up in 2018. He also said his work at the studio once caused him to lose his day job at a restaurant.
He started his adult career at Sean Cody in 2013, and quickly became a fan favorite.
Walden Woods, who directed Randy in the majority of his scenes, said “The second I met Randy, I knew it. He was always so awesome.”
Woods released this statement after his death:
“My heart is broken to hear about the passing of Randy. I met him on set almost 10 years ago. He was always a good guy to be around, and had some amazing energy and authentic charm that was undeniable. From some amazing behind-the-scenes moments to Puerto Rico and Palm Springs, I had a great time every day he was on set. It’s incredibly sad to hear of his passing. You were a giant Randy, rest in peace.”
DarkZephyr
This is sad. ? Sounds like he was a decent Dude. I hope nobody comes on here and says a bunch of the usual judgemental, cold hearted crap.
Harley
Oh, you know they will. Trolls gotta troll.
Neoprene
Such a whiny attempt at control.
Anyway, kids, always remember, Just Say No!
Den
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Thus proving Harley correct!
toolman1
very sad! so young
sfhairy
And that children is what happens when you abuse drugs.
Derek Northcutt
is that the “tsk tsk” of compassion?
abfab
So says Dr Oz in SF. Try thinking before you open your mouth.
Robothedestroyer
Hey yooo there is the insensitivity we all knew was coming.
masterwill7
As unfair and hard as this comment sounds, that’s the honest truth… And better someone learn anything from his death, then everyone has kind words and this happens again!
sfhairy
I know the truth hurts, doesn’t it children?
bachy
The older I get, the more I am stunned by how many people die young. The path to old age is littered with fallen friends. Count your blessings and take good care of yourselves!
Kangol2
It was even worse in the 1980s and 1990s, not that that makes it any easier to deal with!
MystiRivers
When you don’t have health insurance, maybe you should consider alternative careers.
RosemarysBaby
When you don’t have anything constructive to say, maybe you should just keep your mouth shut.
taoalwyn
How about “when you don’t have a universal, free at the point of access, healthcare system?”. USA, the richest country on earth can’t even protect the health of it’s citizens; you should be ashamed.
MystiRivers
Ah, I see someone left the door open from the special needs classroom.
Den
Yeah, and it looks like you got out.
At least you are always good for a laugh.
MystiRivers
Not sure which is sadder: your lame comeback or having to crowdfund money for a kidney.
Den
Straight boy, nobody wants your sorry ass here. You are stupid and mean spirited, and have nothing of value to add to any discussion. That is what is saddest.
Kangol2
Wow, you really are a cold-hearted schmuck, aren’t you?
cb225
Only the good die young?
Rambeaux
No, they don’t.
Goodness or badness has nothing to do with it, honey.
Diplomat
Wow what a shock. He seemed like the epitome of health. Didn’t know he considered himself straight. That would cause a bit of stress in that job I’m sure. And maybe guilt ala addiction.
Great guy he will be missed by many.
gregg2010
I knew him very casually. He admitted to bisexuality, and was a very nice guy not hung up on his good looks. That being said, the only time he listened to friends was when he went into the recovery center the last time and this time it got through to him. But a lot of the damage was already done.
David
It always breaks my heart, I had a baby sister who died from Leukemia at 21. Both of my lovers died prematurely 41 and the second one was only 54. I have survived several bouts with hepatitis, several car accidents, 3 years of recurring lymphoma not to mention years in the Navy on a ship that was barely sea worthy…all too young to die, yet I made it to 70! I might have a bit of survivor’s guilt but young deaths cut me to the quick.
SDR94103
Randy, who was straight, was the most-featured performer at the popular adult studio, which is known for casting gay-for-pay models.
I’ve always thought this was a cop out.
GlobeTrotter
This is so sad on so many levels! First of all, it’s unthinkable and embarrassing at the same time that the United States hasn’t caught up with all other major industrialized First World countries to make sure that all its citizens enjoy universal health care as a human right! Here in Europe EVERYONE is automatically health insured, with the costs shared by the entire national populations. This keeps costs low while maximizing health care benefits. It’s simply inconceivable here in Europe that sick individuals need to establish a GoFundMe site to pay for healthcare costs – it simply doesn’t happen. We’re shocked sh*tless when we hear stories of Americans having to take out a mortgage to pay for healthcare costs or become homeless because of a cancer diagnosis. Not long ago I saw a CNN story about an elderly couple spending their entire $90K savings to pay for the healthcare costs of their grandchild who had diabetes. WTF?!?!
Here in Europe access to healthcare is a constitutionally guaranteed human right! You get sick, you go the doctor or hospital and you NEVER see a bill! Treatment costs are simply not an issue and no one ever has to make the agonizing choice between buying groceries or buying insulin, paying rent or paying for cancer treatment. This is absolutely disgraceful and the US should be ashamed of itself! Even its much poorer adversaries China and Russia offer their citizens universal healthcare!
RIP Randy…
Ricardo
Yes indeed, the USA spending their money on playing war games!! Billions going to arms, but no healthcare, WTF!! Anyway he is gone and may he RI.P. Very sad indeed, even he was Gay for Pay! He was young and a whole life in front of him! But the real cause cannot been kidneys, you can live with one. There must have been more issues.
But the health care is a big issue in the USA!! Don’t understand it, people just cannot afford to get sick!
A so called rich country, but with millions of very poor people.
Anyway a sad news about Randy!!